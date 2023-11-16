Senior Biden Official Invited the CCP to Tour U.S. Nuclear Testing Sites

A senior Biden official is under fire after reports reveal she brought Chinese Communist Party and Russian representatives to a critical U.S. national security location.

GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is leading 18 other House Republicans in the demand for answers after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm invited its Chinese and Russian counterparts to tour the National Nuclear Security Administration site in Nevada— where sensitive nuclear experiments are carried out.

The Department of Defense recently warned that China's nuclear expansion exceeds previous "U.S. projections."

In a letter, Stefanik criticized the Biden Administration for allowing foreign enemies to visit nuclear test sites that could potentially "lead to our own annihilation."

I am leading my colleagues in demanding that President Biden revoke this misguided invitation to our adversaries in Beijing and Moscow that grants them unprecedented access and insight into our nuclear weapons," Stefanik told Fox News Digital. "Inviting Communist China and Russia to have a front-row seat for our sensitive nuclear weapons tests will give them invaluable information on how to defeat our nuclear capabilities and improve their own. At a time when our adversaries are growing their nuclear stockpiles to undermine America's leadership, allowing them access to one of our nuclear test sites will only advance this pursuit and lead to our own destruction.

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), co-signer of Stefanik's letter, said that allowing foreign adversaries to view confidential U.S. nuclear testing activities will "allow them to derive our methods and procedures, and this destroys deterrence.

"In the world today, nothing could jeopardize our national security more than losing this advantage," Lamborn said. "I was stunned to hear recent reports of Biden administration officials inviting citizens from our two greatest adversaries to observe U.S. nuclear weapons tests. Russia and China should not have insider access to our testing. Both countries have had ample opportunity to be more open about their nuclear weapons development and deployments and refuse to do so. The amendment I introduced on this matter will halt the Biden administration's latest lapse in judgment."

The offer comes months after Russian President Vladimir Putin discontinued his country's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S. He also signed legislation that removes Russia from its ratification of a worldwide treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons testing. The State Department criticized the foreign president's move, claiming it is evidence of deteriorating relations between the two sides.