Tipsheet

Navy Seal Under Investigation for 'Extremist' Ties After Speaking Out Against So-Called Trans Rights

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 15, 2023 8:30 PM

Instead of hunting down terrorists or investigating the real corrupt guys within our government, i.e., the whole Biden family, innocent people fighting for the core values of America are being unfairly targeted by Democratic leadership. 

A Navy Seal is reportedly under investigation for "extremist" ties after photos and videos of him talking to members of the Proud Boys at parental rights protests surfaced. 

According to military.com, Chief Special Warfare Operator Bryce Henson, who also goes by the pseudonym Ben Richards, is facing relentless attacks against him following allegations of "possibly participating with, or supporting, extremist causes." 

Henson has drawn attention to himself for standing up against the Left's woke indoctrination of children through classrooms. He has participated in several parental rights protests and has pushed back on LGBTQ reading materials found in schools.

"While sailors are always allowed to exercise their rights to freedom of speech and assembly if they follow the law and policy restriction, participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is contradictory to the core values of the Navy and is not tolerated by [Navy Special Warfare]," Naval Special Warfare said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Henson describes himself as the founder of SoCal Parent Advocates— a pro-parents group opposing "Critical Race Theory, radical gender ideology, and vaccine and mask tyranny." 

In 2021, the Pentagon created new guidelines for service members that banned them from participating in so-called "extremist activity." The rules said that "advocating widespread unlawful discrimination" based on gender identity or sexual orientation fell into the category of "extremist activity."

SoCal Parents Advocates released a statement on Henson's behalf, applauding his efforts to help parents under attack, calling him a dedicated, responsible father and hero. 

In August, Henson attended a Los Angeles rally at his daughter's school while wearing a "Dad Army" T-shirt, leading roughly 150 people to protest LGBTQ+ school policies. 

"We believe that there is a radical indoctrination system that has seeped from academia and now into K through 12," Henson told the LA Times. 


