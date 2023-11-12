Liberal Media Continues Its Quest to Take Speaker Johnson Down

A Left-wing media outlet published a damaging false story about newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson in an attempt to wreak havoc on his reputation.

On Friday, the New Republic green-lit an article accusing Johnson of jetting off to Paris amid a potential government shutdown.

Advertisement

The story claimed that Johnson dismissed the House early so that he could catch a flight to Paris to speak at a conference held by the Worldwide Freedom Initiative (WFI).

“Despite having little more than a week to avert a government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson seems to have sent representatives home early so he could catch a flight to Paris to attend a far-right conference,” the story read.

However, Johnson spokesman Raj Shah confirmed that the story is not accurate.

This story is false. @SpeakerJohnson will not be going to any events in Paris or anywhere overseas this weekend https://t.co/afc5xQpmXI — Raj Shah (@RajShahDC) November 10, 2023

As a result of being called out for publishing false narratives about Republicans, the New Republic issued a slight correction to its original statement.

@Despite having little more than a week to avert a government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson has sent representatives home early. He was also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech to a far-right conference in Paris on Friday,” the updated version reads, along with an editor’s note that says, “This article has been updated to note The New Republic could not confirm Johnson’s appearance at the event.”

This is not the first time the Left has tried to demonize Johnson.

MSNBC warned its viewers that it is “very dangerous for someone like Mike Johnson to be in charge of Capital Hill,” while New York Magazine listed 21 reasons he is terrible for America.

In addition, liberal media outlets criticized Johnson for being a “God-fearing man,” saying that the Speaker threatened “democracy over his devout Christian beliefs.”

“His views on policy are essentially what you’d expect from a religious fundamentalist — they’re more divisive than divine.”

@jrpsaki on newly elected House speaker Mike Johnson. pic.twitter.com/DQs7uKnTiX — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) October 29, 2023



