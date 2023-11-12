Here's Where Bill Maher and Ted Cruz Found Common Ground
Tipsheet

Joe Biden’s Shameful Moment of the Week

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 12, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden appeared confused during a Veteran’s Day ceremony, causing social media users to draw concern for our commander-in-chief as he struggled to understand what he was supposed to do, despite probably being told a dozen times. 

The 80 year old president was guided by a member of the Honor Guard where he placed a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

However, Biden turned away, hesitating and unsure of where to go. He then turned around several times to face the service member as large crowds looked on. 

Biden waited for the service member to give him a signal of what to do next. The service member stretched out his arm, directing the president to get back in line next to the vice president for the rest of the ceremony.

As the 2024 elections nears, Americans, including Democrats, are concerned with Biden’s ability to lead the country another four years, given he basically ran it into the ground his first term. 

His age has been at the forefront of many voter’s minds and Saturday’s performance was just the icing on the cake. 

Politico called Biden’s age “no laughing matter these days,” adding that “about three-quarters of adults in an Associated Press-NORC poll said they think Biden is too old to effectively serve as president. Even among Democrats, the numbers were scary — 69% said he was too old.”

The publication pointed out that the first words that come to mind when they think about Biden is “old, outdated, aging and elderly.” 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

