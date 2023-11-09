Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Just Got Slapped With a Subpoena
The New York Times Weighs in on Their Hiring of a Hamas 'Journalist'...
You Might Be Shocked Who Ann Coulter Thinks Could Wipe Out the GOP
Did Biden Just Trip Over Himself With This Announcement Regarding the Israel-Hamas War?
Here's What Hillary Clinton Fears About 2024
'If the KKK Were Doing This...' Nikki Haley Exposes Key Point About Campus...
Olympic Champion: My 'Testicles Don’t Make Me Less of a Woman'
Netanyahu Demands Answers After Reports Reveal Liberal Media Embedded Hamas Photographers
New Study Claims That Abortion Restrictions Place More Kids in Foster Care
NBC Tried to Fact-Check DeSantis but Failed Miserably
Joe Manchin Makes a Decision on Whether to Run for Reelection
Suspected Human Smuggler and Migrants Killed in Car Crash Near Southern Border
'Shouts, Tears, Boos:' Illegal Immigrant Re-Settlement Meeting in Sanctuary City Doesn't G...
Biden's HHS Sec. Can't Say How Many Faciliated Abortions Performed on Migrant Girls
Tipsheet

New Report Reveals Biden's Plans to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Palestinians

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 09, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Three Democrats are reportedly urging President Joe Biden to “open the flood gates for Palestinians” so that they can enter the United States, bringing more illegals into the country. 

Advertisement

This week, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) penned a letter to Biden, calling on him to provide Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to Palestinians in the U.S.

In other words, they cannot be deported once they enter the U.S. 

More from their letter: 

We urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians present in the United States. As you know, TPS and DED offer temporary relief from removal and work authorization for eligible foreign nationals who are unable to return safely to their home countries or part of a country. In light of [the] ongoing armed conflict, Palestinians already in the United States should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories. Following the horrific October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas and Israel’s ensuing military response, conditions in the Palestinian territories have greatly deteriorated. [Citing a United Nations agency,] as of October 29, at least 8,000 Palestinians have been killed. This includes more than 3,300 children, which, according to Save the Children, is more than the number of children killed in all of the world’s armed conflicts on an annual basis since 2019. TPS or DED would enable Palestinians currently present in the U.S., including students, tourists, and workers, to be protected from a dangerous return to their homeland while affording them the ability to remain safely in the U.S. and to work legally to support themselves and their families,” the draft letter, which will also be delivered to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, concluded. “As such, we urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for TPS and/or to authorize DED for Palestinians in the United States without delay.

Recommended

You Might Be Shocked Who Ann Coulter Thinks Could Wipe Out the GOP Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This would allow for incentives for Palestinians living there to find their way to the U.S. 

The Right Scoop asked: “How would the government know who is a refugee and who is a civilian? And who is a terrorist?”

The answer? We don't. The Biden Administration would allow criminals and terrorists to walk freely among Americans, no questions asked. 

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and fellow House Republicans introduced legislation to ban the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from providing Palestinians green cards, visas, refugee status, and parole. This would also revoke visas for Palestinians in the U.S., therefore making them eligible for deportation.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Might Be Shocked Who Ann Coulter Thinks Could Wipe Out the GOP Matt Vespa
Think the GOP Has Problems? Meet the Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Oh, There's a VA Dem Who's Refusing to Concede Election Defeat Matt Vespa
'Shouts, Tears, Boos:' Illegal Immigrant Re-Settlement Meeting in Sanctuary City Doesn't Go As Planned Guy Benson
NBC Tried to Fact-Check DeSantis but Failed Miserably Mia Cathell
BREAKING: Democrats Hit the Brakes on SCOTUS Witch Hunt Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Might Be Shocked Who Ann Coulter Thinks Could Wipe Out the GOP Matt Vespa
Advertisement