New Report Reveals Biden's Plans to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Palestinians

Three Democrats are reportedly urging President Joe Biden to “open the flood gates for Palestinians” so that they can enter the United States, bringing more illegals into the country.

This week, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) penned a letter to Biden, calling on him to provide Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to Palestinians in the U.S.

In other words, they cannot be deported once they enter the U.S.

More from their letter:

We urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians present in the United States. As you know, TPS and DED offer temporary relief from removal and work authorization for eligible foreign nationals who are unable to return safely to their home countries or part of a country. In light of [the] ongoing armed conflict, Palestinians already in the United States should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories. Following the horrific October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas and Israel’s ensuing military response, conditions in the Palestinian territories have greatly deteriorated. [Citing a United Nations agency,] as of October 29, at least 8,000 Palestinians have been killed. This includes more than 3,300 children, which, according to Save the Children, is more than the number of children killed in all of the world’s armed conflicts on an annual basis since 2019. TPS or DED would enable Palestinians currently present in the U.S., including students, tourists, and workers, to be protected from a dangerous return to their homeland while affording them the ability to remain safely in the U.S. and to work legally to support themselves and their families,” the draft letter, which will also be delivered to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, concluded. “As such, we urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for TPS and/or to authorize DED for Palestinians in the United States without delay.

This would allow for incentives for Palestinians living there to find their way to the U.S.

The Right Scoop asked: “How would the government know who is a refugee and who is a civilian? And who is a terrorist?”

The answer? We don't. The Biden Administration would allow criminals and terrorists to walk freely among Americans, no questions asked.

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and fellow House Republicans introduced legislation to ban the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from providing Palestinians green cards, visas, refugee status, and parole. This would also revoke visas for Palestinians in the U.S., therefore making them eligible for deportation.