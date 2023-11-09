Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Just Got Slapped With a Subpoena
Tipsheet

Biden's New Radical Policy Forces Federal Workers to Salute to the Rainbow Flag

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 09, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Biden Administration is taking woke to a whole new level with its new "gender pronoun" mandate. 

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new rule that will force all employees to comply with the chosen gender pronouns of people despite their biological sex. 

According to a Heritage Foundation expert and former HHS official, the new Biden mandate infringes upon employee rights and will result in workers being fired for "misgendering." 

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Roger Severino, the Heritage Foundation's vice president for domestic policy and the former head of civil rights at HHS during the Trump administration, said that the "federal government is requiring its employees to speak falsehoods."

The First Amendment, however, protects federal employees from being required to speak falsehoods. It also protects Americans from "being compelled to adopt a state-approved ideology and requiring people to deny their own faith."

In a social media thread, Severino exposed the Biden Administration's progressive agenda, saying that the Democrat Party is forcing "pure ideological conformity" on Americans. 

The former HHS employee claimed he saw the push for radical reforms after Biden advocated for two executive orders in January 2021 and June 2022— both of which combat "gender discrimination" based on "gender identity."

He told the outlet that the "Orwellian" policy means that "misgendering" someone would be considered as violating the anti-discrimination law, which can "get you fired." 

Severino also said that the new mandate poses a high issue to those who frequently use HHS locker rooms and restrooms. 

"Men who identify as female have the right to get naked in front of female colleagues in the locker room. It used to be that if you allowed a man to get naked in front of a woman in the workplace, that is instantly a violation of civil rights law," he stated. "Now, the policy says to the women who may be uncomfortable with that situation, they're the ones who have to leave."

He told the outlet that he will continue to fight against Biden's woke policies that force Americans to cite a "pledge of allegiance to the Rainbow flag." 

