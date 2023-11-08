Republicans Win Big in Blue State

Long Island Republicans painted the town red on Tuesday night after a landslide victory in the deep blue state.

GOP candidate Ed Romaine outshined his Democrat opponent David Calone in the Suffolk County Executive election, resulting in Republicans now holding all of the countywide seats in Nassau and Suffolk Counties — both county executive seats, the district attorney and comptroller's offices, and all four congressional seats.

Romaine secured 56 percent of the vote, beating Calone by more than 26,000 votes.

Political analysts told CBS News that a second GOP wave is about to hit the New York.

"You have the Republicans able to unify on what their message is … The Nassau and Suffolk operations they have politically will be reinvigorated," political strategist O'Brien Murray said.

Another said that they could only recall one other moment in the last 60 years when Republicans were presiding over the predominantly Democrat area.

"Long Island, for now, is defiantly returning to its red roots," Lawrence Levy, dean of Hofstra University's National Center for Suburban Studies, said.

More about the massive GOP victory from the New York Post:

Romaine, 76, the Brookhaven Town supervisor since 2012, flipped the Suffolk County executive seat from blue to red. The current occupant, three-term Democrat Steve Bellone, had to relinquish the seat because of term limits. Romaine was favored to win after a series of high-profile endorsements, including the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, which backed a GOP executive for the first time in 20 years. It's a continuation of the GOP dominance over Democrats on Long Island in recent election cycles. Pickups of two congressional seats on Long Island helped the GOP capture control of the House of Representatives in last year's midterm elections — thanks in large part to a strong showing by GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, the then-Suffolk congressman who swamped Democrat Kathy Hochul on Long Island running a law and order campaign, though she narrowly won statewide.

Sen. Al D'Amato (R-N.Y.) said that voters have taken a sharp look at the country Democrats have created, leading to Americans wanting change.

"The borders are in chaos. There's nothing for Democrats to come and vote for. And those who are coming to vote are voting for Republicans in local races," he said.

This election can be viewed as what's to come for the 2024 election, as Americans are waking up to the insanity the Democrat Party has endured on the nation.