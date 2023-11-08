New CNN Poll Admits There Is an 'Enthusiasm Advantage' for GOP Ahead of 2024

As the 2024 presidential election heats up, the race between Republicans and Democrats doubles down. Nearly four years into President Joe Biden’s term, die-hard Democrats are beginning to re-examine their voting choices as America suffers record-breaking devastation from his policies.

According to a new CNN poll, there is a massive “enthusiasm advantage” for Republican candidates ahead of the 2024 election.

Seventy-one percent of likely Republican voters are “extremely motivated” to vote in 2024, while just 61 percent of likely Democrat voters said the same, giving the GOP a ten-point advantage.

In addition, the poll also found that voters have distanced themselves away from supporting Biden.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents approve of the president’s job performance, while 61 percent disapprove.

One CNN host admitted that voters have “clearly soured” on the 80-year-old president.

“The country has soured on Joe Biden; there’s just not another way to put it,” he said.

Among his own party, Biden has suffered severe setbacks. Just 73 percent of Democrat voters approve of his time in office, while his approval rating among independents remains well underwater at just 34 percent.

Regarding the well-being of the United States and the direction the country is going, only 28 percent of respondents said things were going “well.” In contrast, the majority, 72 percent, acknowledged that the nation was doing poorly.

As Biden enters the last year of his presidency, let’s look at all he has done.

Starting with the fact he has rolled out the red carpet for millions of illegal aliens, forced Americans to live paycheck to paycheck, and has been at the forefront of two wars, the president is struggling to stay afloat among voters as former President Trump takes the lead.

A recent New York Times poll found that the only key state Biden is leading in is Wisconsin, still only by two percentage points. Meanwhile, Trump is leading Biden in five of the six battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.