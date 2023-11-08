Jill Biden Aide Writes Scathing Post Amid Joe Biden's 'Inexcusable' Poll Numbers

It is not groundbreaking news that President Joe Biden's popularity is sinking faster than the Titanic. However, please leave it to his inner circle to demand otherwise.

Advertisement

A former spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden sounded off on Biden's team over his "inexcusable" poll numbers that show he is struggling to stay ahead of other 2024 candidates.

Michael LaRosa, a communications and political strategist who served as press secretary for Jill Biden between January 2021 and August 2022, blamed the Biden Administration for the president's failing poll numbers, calling for a revamp of his campaign team.

Reacting to a recent CNN poll that found former President Trump having a higher favorability rating than Biden, LaRosa said it is a "result of failing to respond to smears, lies, conspiracies, and disinfo for months, allowing a void of info to be filled."

New CNN Poll: Trump has higher favorables+Biden has higher unfavorable. This is inexcusable for man universally known for his character+intregity. It's a result of failing to respond to smears, lies, conspiracies, and disinfo for months allowing a void of info to be filled (1/3) — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) November 8, 2023

I've been a squeaky wheel for months arguing this is the wrong approach to GOP attacks on Biden's integrity, reputation, + family. Poll after poll validates everything I've been saying+writing for months. Changing his team now will look like he actually cares+sees same #'s we do — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) November 8, 2023

He then claimed that the Biden team had taken the wrong approach to "attacks" from Republicans regarding his time in office, family, and reputation. LaRosa said that Jill Biden is the only person who can help change the people on her husband's team.

Meanwhile, social media users had a field day with LaRosa's posts.

Better check with Obama first. — Kris (@KrisVanderford) November 8, 2023

What a funny post. Biden has no integrity, his reputation in the toilet. His son is a crack head who uses Daddy to line his pockets and help the "Big Guy" sell out his own country. It isn't GOP attacks- it is exactly the truth about the Bidens. — Carol Young (@CYoung20091) November 8, 2023

It’s not his “team,” it’s him!! He presents as cognitively incompetent, weak, and vulnerable and the entire world sees it. The team is only at fault for futility attempting to cover it up. — Marianne Oliveira (@pumalynx2019) November 8, 2023

The Biden name and the word integrity should NEVER be in the same sentence. — Jessy James 🇺🇸 (@JessyJames105) November 8, 2023



