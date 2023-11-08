It's Official: Comer Issues Subpoenas Directly to Biden Family Members
Tipsheet

Jill Biden Aide Writes Scathing Post Amid Joe Biden's 'Inexcusable' Poll Numbers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 08, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It is not groundbreaking news that President Joe Biden's popularity is sinking faster than the Titanic. However, please leave it to his inner circle to demand otherwise. 

A former spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden sounded off on Biden's team over his "inexcusable" poll numbers that show he is struggling to stay ahead of other 2024 candidates. 

Michael LaRosa, a communications and political strategist who served as press secretary for Jill Biden between January 2021 and August 2022, blamed the Biden Administration for the president's failing poll numbers, calling for a revamp of his campaign team. 

Reacting to a recent CNN poll that found former President Trump having a higher favorability rating than Biden, LaRosa said it is a "result of failing to respond to smears, lies, conspiracies, and disinfo for months, allowing a void of info to be filled." 

He then claimed that the Biden team had taken the wrong approach to "attacks" from Republicans regarding his time in office, family, and reputation. LaRosa said that Jill Biden is the only person who can help change the people on her husband's team. 

Meanwhile, social media users had a field day with LaRosa's posts.  


