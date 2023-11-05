Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a...
Tipsheet

Pro-Palestine Protestors Block Navy Ship: 'Joe Biden We Charge You With Genocide'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 05, 2023
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Pro-Palestine protesters blocked a U.S. Navy supply ship leaving from California, thinking the ship was equipped with aid for Israel. 

Anti-Israel activists continue to condemn Israel's retaliated attacks against Hamas terrorists, who launched a surprise attack on the country that resulted in over 1,400 Israelis being killed. 

More from the Western Journal:  

Protesters locked themselves to the carrier Cape Orlando, which they said was going to bring weapons to Israel after loading up in Tacoma, Washington, according to KPIX-TV. Demonstrators also blocked the entrance to the berth where the ship was moored, and three others were "holding on to a rope ladder and refusing to let workers close a door" to the ship, KPIX reported. The protest began before dawn with about 50 demonstrators, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and grew to about 200. The activists chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Hey, hey, ho, ho, the occupation has got to go" as they called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. One of the protesters, Meena Abushamala, said she was "enraged that our taxpayer dollars [are] funding this genocide and the continued ethnic cleansing of our people." Authorities removed the three protesters clinging to the rope ladder, and the ship left port.

In clips from the demonstration, pro-Palestinians can be heard yelling, "Joe Biden, you can't hide; we charge you with genocide," while calling for American military aid to Israel to end. 

The activists also carried Palestine flags and signs that read: "Biden, Pelosi: Don't Aid and Abet War Crimes, Ceasefire!"

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives approved sending $14.3 billion in federal aid dollars to Israel in a 226 to 196 vote. 12 Democrats joined Republicans to pass the bill, which will reallocate money from the IRS in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act to Israel. 

