Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a...
Want to Guess Who Obama Partially Blamed for the Israel-Hamas War?
The Pro-Hamas Rally in DC Yesterday Turned Into a Little Insurrection
The Left’s Double Standards On Outrage
Excerpt From Unwoke: Marxism and China
1776—Turning the World Upside Down
The UN's Misstep with Iran: Betraying its Founding Ideals
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 190: Common Phrases Rooted in the Bible -...
Start Writing: Make Your Views Known
Fellow Democrat Challenges Anti-Israel Lefty Squad Members
Latest Kentucky Poll Shows Potential Upset
International Adoption Gave Me a Heart of Flesh
The Semantics of Mass Murder
Wake Up World Before Jewish Blood Is Shed In Your Country
Tipsheet

Obama's Role In the 'Death and Suffering In Israel'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 05, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Obama is taking heat for taking a nuanced approach to the Israel-Hamas war, who is seemingly taking sides with Palestinians amid Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, which left over 1,400 dead. 

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) issued a savaging response to Obama's claim that the United States has been "complicit" in the death and suffering of those in Gaza. 

Previously, Obama told the Pod Save America podcast that what is "happening to Palestinians is unbearable," followed by a roar of applause from the audience. 

"And so if you want to solve the problem, you have to take in the whole truth, and you then have to admit nobody's hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree," the Democratic president continued.

In response, the RJC lashed out against Obama and President Joe Biden's policies that resulted in millions of U.S. dollars ending up in the hands of terrorists whose primary goal is to destroy the state of Israel and the annihilation of Jews.

At a time when morality, international law, and the welfare of our chief ally in the Middle East all demand that we stand with Israel, full stop, Barack Obama says it's complicated. It's not. Hamas attacks civilians; Hamas takes hostages; Hamas uses Gazans as human shields; Hamas steals humanitarian supplies; Hamas builds terrorism tunnels instead of bomb shelters, or schools, or houses. Hamas is to blame for the current war. The U.S. should be fully behind Israel as it seeks to end Hamas's capability to harm Israelis and Gazans alike. But instead, when Israel faces a barbaric attack from Hamas, Obama blames Israel. It is Barack Obama who is complicit in the death and suffering over the last month in Israel and Gaza. His policies and those of President Joe Biden put billions of dollars into Iranian coffers, money used to fund and train Hamas and other terrorist groups whose stated goals are the destruction of Israel and the annihilation of Jews. Obama's attempt to dilute his own culpability in this situation doesn't change the facts.

Recommended

Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

GOP Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) criticized Obama, saying he is "dead wrong" and that Democrats who support "Israel always have an asterisk." 

Scott used Obama's "legacy of aiding those who support terrorism" as a ground to stand on when attacking the former president for siding with evil. 

The Republican also slammed Biden for being weak in his support for Israel, saying that the president helped fund Hamas' attacks by releasing $6 billion to Iran in a prisoner swap. 

Tags: OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
Want to Guess Who Obama Partially Blamed for the Israel-Hamas War? Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Latest Kentucky Poll Shows Potential Upset Rebecca Downs
The Pro-Hamas Rally in DC Yesterday Turned Into a Little Insurrection Matt Vespa
The Left’s Double Standards On Outrage Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
Advertisement