Obama's Role In the 'Death and Suffering In Israel'

Former President Obama is taking heat for taking a nuanced approach to the Israel-Hamas war, who is seemingly taking sides with Palestinians amid Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, which left over 1,400 dead.

Over the weekend, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) issued a savaging response to Obama's claim that the United States has been "complicit" in the death and suffering of those in Gaza.

Previously, Obama told the Pod Save America podcast that what is "happening to Palestinians is unbearable," followed by a roar of applause from the audience.

"And so if you want to solve the problem, you have to take in the whole truth, and you then have to admit nobody's hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree," the Democratic president continued.

Obama: “What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable…



In response, the RJC lashed out against Obama and President Joe Biden's policies that resulted in millions of U.S. dollars ending up in the hands of terrorists whose primary goal is to destroy the state of Israel and the annihilation of Jews.

At a time when morality, international law, and the welfare of our chief ally in the Middle East all demand that we stand with Israel, full stop, Barack Obama says it's complicated. It's not. Hamas attacks civilians; Hamas takes hostages; Hamas uses Gazans as human shields; Hamas steals humanitarian supplies; Hamas builds terrorism tunnels instead of bomb shelters, or schools, or houses. Hamas is to blame for the current war. The U.S. should be fully behind Israel as it seeks to end Hamas's capability to harm Israelis and Gazans alike. But instead, when Israel faces a barbaric attack from Hamas, Obama blames Israel. It is Barack Obama who is complicit in the death and suffering over the last month in Israel and Gaza. His policies and those of President Joe Biden put billions of dollars into Iranian coffers, money used to fund and train Hamas and other terrorist groups whose stated goals are the destruction of Israel and the annihilation of Jews. Obama's attempt to dilute his own culpability in this situation doesn't change the facts.

GOP Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) criticized Obama, saying he is "dead wrong" and that Democrats who support "Israel always have an asterisk."

Scott used Obama's "legacy of aiding those who support terrorism" as a ground to stand on when attacking the former president for siding with evil.

The Republican also slammed Biden for being weak in his support for Israel, saying that the president helped fund Hamas' attacks by releasing $6 billion to Iran in a prisoner swap.