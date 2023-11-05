Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a...
Want to Guess Who Obama Partially Blamed for the Israel-Hamas War?
The Pro-Hamas Rally in DC Yesterday Turned Into a Little Insurrection
Excerpt From Unwoke: Marxism and China
The UN's Misstep with Iran: Betraying its Founding Ideals
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 190: Common Phrases Rooted in the Bible -...
According to This Democrat, Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Is Underwater Because She Is...
Lefty NBC: 'Not Even Joe Biden Likes Bidenomics'
Pro-Palestine Protestors Block Navy Ship: 'Joe Biden We Charge You With Genocide'
Obama's Role In the 'Death and Suffering In Israel'
Fellow Democrat Challenges Anti-Israel Lefty Squad Members
Latest Kentucky Poll Shows Potential Upset
International Adoption Gave Me a Heart of Flesh
The Semantics of Mass Murder
Tipsheet

Dems Refuse to Return Pro-Hamas Money

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 05, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Several Democrats have refused to voice their support toward Israel and condemn the heinous crimes of Hamas terrorists. Their hate toward the Jewish state goes as far as accepting pro-Hamas money to use for their own selfish ways. 

Advertisement

House Democrats Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.), Susan Wild (D-PA.), and Darren Soto (D-FL.) have aligned themselves with members of Congress who refuse to stand with the Israeli people. This includes progressive Squad members Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). 

According to reports, Scholten, Wild, and Soto have all accepted money from Emgage. This anti-Israel organization is actively supporting Tlaib and has blamed Israel for the surprise October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed at least 1,400 Israelis. The terrorist group also slaughtered babies, raped women, and held Americans hostage. 

Scholten has taken $8,500 from Emgage Action, Wild has taken $5,000 from the anti-Israel organization, and Soto has taken $1,500

None of the Democrats have returned the contributions. 

However, it is worth noting that Soto returned money in the past when he donated his contributions from Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) during his recent scandal. 

Not returning the money shows that they are willing to accept anti-Israel support. 

Emgage, who "empowers Muslims," has a troubling past. They have glorified Palestinian terrorism, claiming Israel is an "apartheid state." The organization recently attended an event hosted by Tlaib that supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, an anti-Semitic effort to wage economic war on Israel. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The pro-Palestinian organization is also connected to CAIR, an organization with connections to terrorist groups.

In addition, the founder of Emgage was a former legal advisor for CAIR, which also has a long history of affiliation with Hamas and Hezbollah. The co-chair and founder of Emgage has defended individuals involved in terrorism, including one who was plotting to assassinate President George W. Bush. Recently, the FBI severed ties with CAIR due to its relations with terror groups.

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
Want to Guess Who Obama Partially Blamed for the Israel-Hamas War? Matt Vespa
Obama's Role In the 'Death and Suffering In Israel' Sarah Arnold
Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Latest Kentucky Poll Shows Potential Upset Rebecca Downs
Lefty NBC: 'Not Even Joe Biden Likes Bidenomics' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
Advertisement