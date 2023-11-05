Dems Refuse to Return Pro-Hamas Money

Several Democrats have refused to voice their support toward Israel and condemn the heinous crimes of Hamas terrorists. Their hate toward the Jewish state goes as far as accepting pro-Hamas money to use for their own selfish ways.

House Democrats Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.), Susan Wild (D-PA.), and Darren Soto (D-FL.) have aligned themselves with members of Congress who refuse to stand with the Israeli people. This includes progressive Squad members Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

According to reports, Scholten, Wild, and Soto have all accepted money from Emgage. This anti-Israel organization is actively supporting Tlaib and has blamed Israel for the surprise October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed at least 1,400 Israelis. The terrorist group also slaughtered babies, raped women, and held Americans hostage.

Scholten has taken $8,500 from Emgage Action, Wild has taken $5,000 from the anti-Israel organization, and Soto has taken $1,500.

None of the Democrats have returned the contributions.

However, it is worth noting that Soto returned money in the past when he donated his contributions from Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) during his recent scandal.

Not returning the money shows that they are willing to accept anti-Israel support.

Emgage, who "empowers Muslims," has a troubling past. They have glorified Palestinian terrorism, claiming Israel is an "apartheid state." The organization recently attended an event hosted by Tlaib that supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, an anti-Semitic effort to wage economic war on Israel.

The pro-Palestinian organization is also connected to CAIR, an organization with connections to terrorist groups.

In addition, the founder of Emgage was a former legal advisor for CAIR, which also has a long history of affiliation with Hamas and Hezbollah. The co-chair and founder of Emgage has defended individuals involved in terrorism, including one who was plotting to assassinate President George W. Bush. Recently, the FBI severed ties with CAIR due to its relations with terror groups.