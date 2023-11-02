This Is Why Child Trafficking Cases at the Border Are Being Put on...
Nancy Pelosi Subpoenaed In Case Involving Her Husband’s Brutal Attack

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 02, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA.) has been subpoenaed in a criminal case involving a federal criminal case in her home state.

On Wednesday, Pelosi disclosed to the House of Representatives that she had been served with a subpoena “to produce documents in a criminal case” in California.

More from Pelosi’s statement: 

This is to notify you formally, pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third-party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California. After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires the production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical. 

A source close to Pelosi told the New York Post that the case is related to David DePape, the 42-year-old man who broke into Pelosi’s Francisco home in October 2022 and brutally attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

Two sealed subpoenas were recorded in the case docket on Sept. 19, 2023.

Pelosi’s subpoena comes as reports reveal that Capital Hill had arranged for a constant police presence outside the home when the former speaker was not there. However, the agency knew that security precautions lapsed for months ahead of the attack. 

According to Roll Call, “The agency for a time contracted with the San Francisco Police Department to have at least a vehicle outside the Pelosi residence, but the SFPD ended that arrangement for ‘protective services’ in 2021.”

The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting members of Congress, reportedly took steps to reinstate security outside the Pelosi home, but the department only “reestablished” the “24/7 residential coverage” after the attack. 

Tags: NANCY PELOSI

