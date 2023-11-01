We Have Another Payment Development in the Biden Bribery Scandal
Tipsheet

Trump to Progressive Judge: 'Leave My Children Alone'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 01, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

Former President Trump stood his ground against a New York judge attacking his kids during the fraud case progressive prosecutors launched at him. 

On Wednesday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to rail against Democrat Judge Arthur Engoron after he targeted the former president’s family for political advantage. 

“Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!” Trump wrote, adding that “there is no Victim (except me!)” in the case. 

Far-Left New York Attorney General Letitia James cited no actual victims aside from the Trump family in her quest to take the 45th president down. 

The ongoing civil trial rails against Trump’s businesses and his two oldest sons— Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Both will be expected to take the stand next week. 

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also slated to testify. She was previously named as a defendant in the case; however, a New York appeals court dismissed her in June, arguing the statute of limitations had lapsed.

The case claims the presidential family falsely inflated and deflated the value of the Trump Organization assets in a plot to receive lower taxes and better insurance coverage. 

More from the Western Journal: 

With the characteristic hubris of a tyrant committed to destroying her perceived enemies, James described the former president’s daughter as still “under the control of the Trump Organization.” Such sweeping language barely conceals the attorney general’s determination to persecute Trump and anyone close to him.

Reports note that Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, “shares her husband’s view — and anger — that most of these legal issues are ‘election interference by his political rivals.’”

Trump argued that there was enough evidence in the case to be thrown out. 

The former president called the New York case against him a “Rigged Trial,” referring to James as “Racist” and Engoron as a “Trump and developer Hating Judge.”

