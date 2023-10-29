Jack Smith Quietly Withdraws From a Trump Investigation

Special Counsel Jack Smith has quietly withdrawn a subpoena seeking records from former President Trump’s 2020 campaign as their investigation of whether his campaign committed any crimes continues.

This week, more than a year into their investigation, Smith’s office dropped the subpoena request from Trump’s campaign following the withdrawal of a similar subpoena to Save America, the PAC formed by Trump’s aides.

His campaign raised nearly $250 million despite claims the election was “stolen.”

The rescinding of the subpoenas to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and Save America indicated that Smith’s office was slowing or even ending its months-long investigation into whether Trump’s political operation violated any laws by using election fraud claims to raise funds. The retraction of the subpoena for Save America was first reported by The Washington Post last week. Smith’s team has been attempting to find out, for more than a year, whether Trump and his advisers violated federal wire fraud statutes in their fund-raising, following a path initially followed by the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors have been investigating Save America and the Trump campaign since at least November of last year. However, the financials of Smith’s probe were not mentioned in the indictment filed in August, which accused Trump of conspiring to remain in office by overthrowing the 2020 election.

According to reports, no reason was cited for the subpoena withdrawals.

Smith’s office has made inquiries about the Trump PAC before indicting the former president, including examining his campaign’s fundraising after the 2020 election, funds spent on contractors and lawyers, and speaking to witnesses who were connected financially to the PAC.