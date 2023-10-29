Anti-Israel Rioters Storm Russian Airport

A group of angry anti-Israel protestors stormed a Russian airport searching for passengers from a flight that departed from Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, an airport in the city of Makhachkala shut down after rioters flooded the runway, chanting anti-Israel remarks.

According to Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia, all aircraft headed towards Makhachkala were diverted as the clash with protestors pursued.

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reporter Amichai Stein said that a group of Jews and Israelis were "isolated" at the airport during the protests. Demonstrators were heard yelling "Allahu Akbar" and anti-Semitic slogans.

“The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere," the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said in a statement. "Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to safeguard all Israeli citizens and Jews, whoever they may be, and to take robust action against the rioters and against the unbridled incitement being directed at Jews and Israelis."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the riot, saying that the protest was not an isolated attack but rather a part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations.

“The Russian foreign minister has made a series of antisemitic remarks in the last year. The Russian President also used antisemitic slurs," he said. "For Russian propaganda talking heads on official television, hate rhetoric is routine. Even the most recent Middle East escalation prompted antisemitic statements from Russian ideologists."

Foreign affairs expert Rebekah Koffler told Fox News Digital that protests could have been a big issue for Russian President Vladimir Putin if the situation had not been contained.



