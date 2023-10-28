A radical super PAC is running a vicious attack ad against Republican Daniel Cameron, the GOP candidate for Kentucky Governor.

A George Soros-funded PAC is sparking controversy after running a racist ad attacking Cameron, labeling him as an Uncle Tom.

Advertisement

Black Voters Matter Action PAC refers to the Republican, who, if elected, would be the first African-American governor of Kentucky, as “Uncle Daniel Cameron.” The ad also uses the saying, “Skinfolk ain’t kinfolk,” — a common expression used by black liberals to suggest that anyone who disagrees with them politically is a race traitor.

NEW: Soros-Funded PAC Labels Black Republican An Uncle Tom In Campaign Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’



Listen to the ad here: pic.twitter.com/1EtuQwz9IX — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 27, 2023

Cameron has said that he has endured “racist attacks” from the Left for years solely based on the fact that he is a Republican.

“I never faced racism or discrimination while growing up or working in Kentucky until I decided to stand up to the national Democrat establishment,” Cameron told The Daily Wire. “I don’t support their policies, so the Left attacks me for my skin color.”

The Republicans lashed out at the Democratic Party, which thinks someone cannot be black and be a conservative.

“I believe here in Kentucky, you shouldn’t be judged by the color of your skin but by the content of your character,” Cameron continued. “The same cannot be said of Joe Biden, out-of-state, radical left interest groups, and the national Democrat Party, who think you can’t be black and conservative. I never faced racism or discrimination while growing up or working in Kentucky until I decided to stand up to the national Democrat establishment.”

Cameron seeks to defeat Democrat Andy Beshear (D-KY)-- a progressive liberal who pushes gender-affirming care for children.

In 2020, Democrats labeled Cameron as a “sell-out” and “Uncle Remus” following his speech at the Republican National Convention.

More recently, the Lexington Herald-Leader printed a political cartoon portraying Cameron riding the coattails of the Ku Klux Klan.

This is what the @HeraldLeader —a “tolerant,” left-leaning newspaper—thinks about black folks who dare to be Republican. You’re a racist following the KKK unless you hate @realDonaldTrump. Let’s make history on November 5th and show we don’t take orders from the elites anymore. pic.twitter.com/gjnCT4eOsg — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) October 27, 2019



