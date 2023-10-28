It's On: Israel Invades Gaza to Eradicate Hamas
Lessons From the Speaker’s Race
Automatic Voter Registration Opens Door To Voter Fraud
Why Not Enforce Existing Laws Rather Than Push for New Gun Control?
This Week in History: How JFK Surrendered to a Snickering Khrushchev and Castro
Vigilance Is Not Optional: Be Wary of Your Local Public Schools
Here's Why One School District Cancelled Its Halloween Activities
CNN Proves Its On Its Last Leg After Announcing This Major Shake Up
Mike Pence Calls It Quits
Netanyahu: Israelis Have No Choice But to 'Survive Or Die'
Ken Paxton Sues Biden Admin Over Cutting Of Border Fencing
Pro-Palestine Protestors Ambush Grand Central Station, Clashing With Police
Democrat Strategist Says the Left Is Trying to Silence Him From Talking About...
DeSantis Launches Israel Rescue Operation As Joe Biden Does the Bare Minimum
Tipsheet

Soros-Funded PAC Labels Black Republican An Uncle Tom In Campaign Ad

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 28, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

A radical super PAC is running a vicious attack ad against Republican Daniel Cameron, the GOP candidate for Kentucky Governor.

A George Soros-funded PAC is sparking controversy after running a racist ad attacking Cameron, labeling him as an Uncle Tom.

Advertisement

Black Voters Matter Action PAC refers to the Republican, who, if elected, would be the first African-American governor of Kentucky, as “Uncle Daniel Cameron.” The ad also uses the saying, “Skinfolk ain’t kinfolk,” — a common expression used by black liberals to suggest that anyone who disagrees with them politically is a race traitor.

Cameron has said that he has endured “racist attacks” from the Left for years solely based on the fact that he is a Republican. 

“I never faced racism or discrimination while growing up or working in Kentucky until I decided to stand up to the national Democrat establishment,” Cameron told The Daily Wire. “I don’t support their policies, so the Left attacks me for my skin color.”

The Republicans lashed out at the Democratic Party, which thinks someone cannot be black and be a conservative.

“I believe here in Kentucky, you shouldn’t be judged by the color of your skin but by the content of your character,” Cameron continued. “The same cannot be said of Joe Biden, out-of-state, radical left interest groups, and the national Democrat Party, who think you can’t be black and conservative. I never faced racism or discrimination while growing up or working in Kentucky until I decided to stand up to the national Democrat establishment.” 

Recommended

It's On: Israel Invades Gaza to Eradicate Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Cameron seeks to defeat Democrat Andy Beshear (D-KY)-- a progressive liberal who pushes gender-affirming care for children. 

In 2020, Democrats labeled Cameron as a “sell-out” and “Uncle Remus” following his speech at the Republican National Convention. 

More recently, the Lexington Herald-Leader printed a political cartoon portraying Cameron riding the coattails of the Ku Klux Klan.


Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's On: Israel Invades Gaza to Eradicate Hamas Matt Vespa
College Student Calls for Boycott of Companies Doing Business With Israel…There’s Just One Problem Townhall Video
Newly Minted House Speaker Roasts Dem Eric Swalwell With One Tweet Sarah Arnold
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Madeline Leesman
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
New House Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plans to Impeach Biden Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's On: Israel Invades Gaza to Eradicate Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement