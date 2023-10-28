It's On: Israel Launches Full Invasion of Gaza to Eradicate Hamas
Pro-Palestine Protestors Ambush Grand Central Station, Clashing With Police

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors caused Grand Central station to temporarily shut down during rush hour as they staged a massive sit-in inside the station, calling on Israel to ceasefire. 

The anti-Israel demonstrators chanted slogans such as, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will Be Free,” which means “free” from the existence of Israel. They also wore black T-shirts that read, “Jews say ceasefire now,” as they declared “no more weapons. No more war. Ceasefire is what we’re fighting for.”

Protestors climbed atop the ticketing booth holding signs that read, “Palestinians should be FREE” and “Never again for anyone.”

Meanwhile, video footage shows protestors yelling, “Let us through,” as New York City police officers tried to barricade them on the streets. 

After locking all of the doors to the station, police officers told the demonstrators three times to leave before zip-tying them up and taking them to wait for buses to haul them away. 

The sit-in was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace— a radical group that, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is “anti-Israel.” The league said that the pro-Palestine group “put together the protest, which happened at the same time that Israel stepped up its military actions in Gaza.”

The protest came just hours after the Israel Defense Forces announced its plan to “expand” its ground invasion of Gaza, where at least 7,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The Jewish Voice for Peace is the same group that called for an “insurrection” at the Capitol building on October 18, where they stormed the building and disrupted official proceedings. 

According to Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY), 233 people had been arrested during the protest. 


