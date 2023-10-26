Law Enforcement Zero in on Maine Shooter

Law enforcement is attempting to locate suspect Robert Card, who is wanted for multiple counts of murder following two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 dead.

On Thursday evening, police officers arrived at the residence connected to Card, where they believe he is hiding.

Law enforcement officers yelled over a bullhorn "You are under arrest. Hands in the air" at a residence connected to Robert Card. “We would like to speak to you. Walk to the front of the truck with nothing in your hands. We want to do this safely for you and everyone else," a law enforcement officer could be heard yelling. "Come out with your hands in the air and walk to the front of driveway. Again, you are under arrest. Please come out of the house now," the law enforcement officer can be heard saying. Officers specifically shouted Robert's name. The Maine State Police put out a Facebook post shortly after, stating that they don't know if Card is inside the residence. “Law enforcement officials are currently on Meadow Road in the town of Bowdoin to execute several search warrants. The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved. It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card," the Maine State Police wrote.

At least 80 FBI agents were involved in the manhunt, in addition to agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Coast Guard.

Law enforcement sources believe Card planned his rampage well in advance and had several hiding spots ready for him to go to.

The shootings happened on Wednesday night in Maine at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley.