Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Whither ‘The Onion’ - Leftist Activism Becomes Prioritized Over Humor
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Tipsheet

Law Enforcement Zero in on Maine Shooter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 26, 2023 8:10 PM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Law enforcement is attempting to locate suspect Robert Card, who is wanted for multiple counts of murder following two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 dead.

Advertisement

On Thursday evening, police officers arrived at the residence connected to Card, where they believe he is hiding. 

More from Fox News Digital:

Law enforcement officers yelled over a bullhorn "You are under arrest. Hands in the air" at a residence connected to Robert Card. “We would like to speak to you. Walk to the front of the truck with nothing in your hands. We want to do this safely for you and everyone else," a law enforcement officer could be heard yelling.

"Come out with your hands in the air and walk to the front of driveway. Again, you are under arrest. Please come out of the house now," the law enforcement officer can be heard saying.

Officers specifically shouted Robert's name.

The Maine State Police put out a Facebook post shortly after, stating that they don't know if Card is inside the residence. “Law enforcement officials are currently on Meadow Road in the town of Bowdoin to execute several search warrants. The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved. It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card," the Maine State Police wrote.

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

At least 80 FBI agents were involved in the manhunt, in addition to agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Coast Guard. 

Law enforcement sources believe Card planned his rampage well in advance and had several hiding spots ready for him to go to.

The shootings happened on Wednesday night in Maine at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley.

Tags: LAW ENFORCEMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement