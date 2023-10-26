Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Tipsheet

CNN Uses Misleading Data to Push Gun Control After Mass Shooting

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 26, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

Another mass shooting means another opportunity for Democrats to push their radical gun control agenda, in which they claim it is the guns that kill people. 

On Wednesday, after a mass shooting in Lewistown, Maine, CNN highlighted misleading data that killed at least 22 people. 

The Left-wing outlet claimed that there have been 525 "mass shootings" in 2023, adding that the Maine shootings contributed "to a list of 565 reported across the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive."

However, as pointed out by Breitbart News, data from the Gun Violence Archive is conducted by changing the definition of a "mass shooting." Therefore, shootings caused by drive-by incidents, double or triple homicides, gang violence, and other related crimes are counted as "mass shootings," leading to skewed data. 

According to the Gun Violence Archive, incidents where a "minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident" are considered "mass shootings."

After praising the Gun Violence Archives' dedicated work aimed at scaring people of guns, CNN interviewed a Maine resident about the shooting. However, it backfired. 

While debating whether Americans need to own firearms, the outlet asked a local resident how he felt in the aftermath of the shooting. 

The resident shocked CNN, saying he feels "a million times better" knowing that police officers have guns. 

"In a situation like this, I wish I had a firearm," the resident confessed. 

The predominantly Democrat-run state has aimed to push gun control laws for years. 

Roughly four years ago, Maine passed a "yellow flag" law, which can temporarily remove guns from people deemed to threaten themselves or others. 

However, anti-Second Amendment activists claim the state's gun control measures do not go far enough. 

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., saying, "It is a false choice to suggest we must choose between either upholding the Second Amendment or passing reasonable gun safety laws to save lives."

