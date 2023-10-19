Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators
GOP Demands Biden Admin Package U.S. Aid for Ukraine, Israel Separately

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 19, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As the Biden Administration is set to distribute $100 million in foreign funding, Republicans are calling on the president to package any aid for Ukraine and Israel separately. 

In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), nine GOP lawmakers demand that U.S. funds for Ukraine and Israel be considered individually and not as a joint package. They argue that the two conflicts could create political complications and get in the way of the help that Israel needs. 

However, the Biden Administration plans to give Ukraine more than Israel in the funds allocated for each crisis. 

More from the New York Post: 

Israel is one of America’s greatest allies across the globe, and we must stand firm with them in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 massacre that left more than 1,400 Israelis and 30 Americans brutally murdered,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who drafted the letter, told The Post. 'As we look for ways to help our friends, we anticipate there will soon be funding proposals for aid to Israel. My colleagues and I firmly believe that any aid to Israel should not be used as leverage to send tens of billions more dollars to Ukraine. These are two separate conflicts at different stages and cannot be considered as a ‘package deal.'

The letter was signed by Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). 

Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
Schumer and McConnell suggested the aid package will be ready this week, which is expected to include $60 billion for Ukraine and $40 billion for Israel, Taiwan, and U.S. border security. 

In addition to the $113 billion Ukraine has already received from the U.S., President Joe Biden asked Congress for $24 billion to further support the country's “fight” against Russia. However, Congress declined Biden’s request. 

“We note that 22 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives wrote to the then-leading candidates to be the next Speaker of the House urging them to deny attempts to couple these issues,” the Republican’s letter continued. 

Several GOP members do not support the U.S. funding Ukraine. However, most stand in unity that Israel requires humanitarian help from our government. 

