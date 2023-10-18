Joe Biden's '60 Minutes' Interview Needed a Disclaimer: 'The President Is Tired'

President Joe Biden's fitness appears to be continuing to deteriorate with each new public appearance, and he's bringing the United States down with him.

During Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview with Biden, the president struggled to get through the segment, appearing tired and weak. But what else is new?

Interviewer Scott Pelley made excuses for the 80-year-old's often-alarming mental fitness, offering a disclaimer for why he seemed "tired" in their conversation.

"Late Thursday, we met President Biden at the White House. It had been a rough week, and we could see it on him. Mr. Biden will be 81 next month, and he has said that when he's tired, his life-long stutter can creep back in," Pelley offered.

Pelley told the audience, "America's oldest president seemed tired from directing all this," referring to Hamas attacks on Israel.

However, as President of the United States, he should be up for the game and have vigor, not be essentially in hiding as much as possible to limit presidential gaffes while his campaign team tries to do a rerun of his 2020 from-the-basement campaign as he seeks another four years in office.

The interview was also criticized for Biden being lobbed softball questions, in which former President Trump pointed out that "each question had the answer."

"Why do you feel so strongly about speaking to these families [of American hostages in Gaza] personally on Zoom? Is getting the American hostages back safely among your highest priorities now?" were just a few of the leading questions Pelley asked Biden. "Does the dysfunction that we've seen in Congress increase the danger in the world?"

Trump railed against the interview, saying that "60 Minutes" should be "ashamed of themselves."

"They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden and led him along like a lost child," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Each question contained the answer and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a JOKE which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party."

The former president accused CBS of protecting the "most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States" and for never apologizing to him for the mistakes they made trying to dispel the claims, which turned out to be accurate, about Hunter Biden's "laptop from Hell."