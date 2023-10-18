What Israeli Officials Reportedly Told Biden Before He Left Isn't Shocking
Joe Biden Caught Lying During His Trip to Israel

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 18, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Another day, another lie told by our President of the United States. 

During his short-lived trip to Israel, President Joe Biden fabricated the truth while reliving his first visit to the Jewish country in 1973 when he met with former Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Biden claimed he had met Meir before the Six-Day War, kicking off his visit with an already-debunked lie. 

"I remember the first time I was in Israel with Golda Meir. It was right before the Six-Day War," Biden said. 

More from Newsweek: 

His 1973 visit to Israel came just before the Yom Kippur War—not the Six-Day War, which was fought between Israel and several other countries in the region in June of 1967. That was five years before Biden became a United States senator in 1972. The gaffe was quickly noticed on social media. Biden's critics have sought to make his age an issue in the 2024 presidential election, arguing that he no longer has the mental capacity to serve as President, pointing to numerous gaffes he has made as President. His defenders, however, say he remains mentally fit to serve, arguing that his active role in matters such as the U.S. response to the Israel-Hamas war proves his competency.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL.) pointed out the outright lie Biden made for a second time. 

In 2021, Newsweek debunked the lie again, as Biden has told the same story several times during his political career. 

Trending News details the time when Biden previously told the lie. 

Biden has been repeating this particular fabrication since 2021, when Newsweek initially debunked it, writing, "During the Six Day War, which took place between June 5 and 10, 1967, Biden, then aged 25, was in his second year of law school at Syracuse University and hadn't yet launched his political career." In 21′ he told the slightly extended version, saying, "During the Six Day War…she invited me to come over because I was going to be the liaison between she and the Egyptians about the Suez," he failed to specify what "liaison" role he was to hold. He claimed that he sat "in front of her desk" as Meir flipped through a "bevy of maps," adding, "It was so depressing…about what happened. She gave me every detail."

 Biden has described the meeting with Meir as "one of the most consequential meetings" he has ever had.

