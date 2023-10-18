You Won't Believe What This Biden Bureaucrat Posted About Israel

A staffer within the Biden administration's bureaucracy is rushing to clean up her social media accounts after being caught praising Hamas attacks against Israel while posting under a pseudonym.

The apparently pro-Hamas employee, Nejwa Ali — a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — now reportedly handles asylum claims from foreign nationals as a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officer.

Ali's posts were highlighted by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.) after The Daily Wire pointed out her anti-Israel comments, calling for her to be fired immediately:

Indefensible. This antisemitic radical should be fired immediately.



Biden “Department of Homeland Security officer is repeatedly posting pictures of Hamas terrorists parachuting in with guns and writing, ‘F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel.’” https://t.co/bO7jOCrYnI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 18, 2023

The Biden administration member's posts included photos of Hamas terrorists parachuting into Israel while clutching guns used to massacre innocent Israelis as well as Americans and citizens of other countries.

Ali was caught glorifying the thousands of Israelis brutally killed by the terrorist group, writing, "F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel," according to an investigation conducted by The Daily Wire.

On October 9, two days after Hamas' initial attack on Israel, Ali posted, "F*** Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?" An antisemitic Jewish cartoon that featured an enlarged nose followed up her post.

Ali, whose posts are under the pseudonym "Falestine Mi Amor," was transitioned to the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service (CIS) as an "Adjudication Officer" after losing her previous job at the PLO following Palestine's expulsion from the country thanks to the Trump Administration.

More from The Daily Wire's report on their investigation:

This January, she moved over to being an Adjudication Officer for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service (CIS). People with that job, according to the agency, “analyze new or amended legislation and policy, prepare written reports of findings, and review and make determinations on cases for immigration benefits.” Though Ali’s job at DHS included vetting people to make sure they were not a threat to the country before letting them in, it’s not clear that anyone from the agency vetted her. That her primary allegiance was to the Palestinians, not the United States, was evident from her social media profiles...

Ali's social media page states she is "American-born, Palestinian @ heart." She also vowed to "hold every Israeli accountable for their government [sic] actions, IF they do not speak against Israel."

"Israeli, American privilege is disgusting. When Israelis acknowledge the government and military are solely responsible for the attack. Period," the Biden staffer wrote.

USCIS spokesman Matthew Bourke told The Daily Wire, "USCIS strongly condemns antisemitism and the use of violent rhetoric in any form." However, Ali still works for the DHS and was reportedly not disciplined.