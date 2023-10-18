Biden Claims Israel Did Not 'Push Back' On His Decision to Send $100 Million to Gaza

Despite President Joe Biden facing immense heat for pledging to give $100 million to Gaza and the West Bank, the president claims he received “no pushback” from Israel.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Israeli leaders did not reject his announcement of giving humanitarian aid consisting of hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer’s dollars to the terrorist countries.

“Virtually none,” Biden said following his trip to Israel, where he only spent a few hours before jetting home.

As Katie noted earlier, Biden is sending American dollars to a terrorist group known to kill thousands of innocent lives but failed to bring not a single American hostage home during his visit to Israel.

While the White House sends $100 million to unaccountable None Governmental Organizations, groups that received funding in the past are under scrutiny for aiding Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the region. Palestinian Authority officials in the West Bank, including leader Mahmoud Abbas, are notoriously corrupt. Not a single hostage taken by Hamas, including Americans, have been returned.

The president also told reporters that the U.S. would not back Israeli forces if the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah, attacked the Jewish country.

In addition, Biden is being criticized for referring to Palestine terrorists as the “other team” after an explosion killed hundreds of people at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza says that an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion. At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a misfired rocket from the terrorist group the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is to blame.

When a reporter asked Biden how he attributes the blame for the deadly explosion, the president said by the “data I was shown by my Defense Department.”