The View’s Take On Hamas Terrorists Is Disgraceful

Just when you think the ladies of The View couldn't get any more dumber or out-of-touch, their back spewing their unsolicited comments.

The View Co-host Sunny Hostin compared Hamas terrorists to the Proud Boys after the deadly attack on Israel.

While discussing events related to Hamas’ call for a “Global Day of Jihad,” Hostin incorrectly stated that the U.S. has declared the Proud Boys to be a terrorist group.

“I look at this from a legal perspective… [we] know that Hamas has been designated a terror organization, just like many other terror organizations have had this designation, like the Proud Boys here in the United States,” Hostin said.

In 1997, Hamas was declared a terrorist group by the Secretary of State. However, the Proud Boys, a massive fan base for former President Trump, has not been.

Hostin accused Israeli leadership of war crimes as it retaliated against Hamas attacks that began one week ago. She also warned that the Jewish invasion of Gaza could violate international law, saying, “Retaliation against innocent civilians collectively is also terror and is also a war crime.”

In the wake of the Hamas war on Israel, more than 1,300 Israelis and 1,900 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 25 Americans. Women have been violently raped, and children have been kidnapped as well.

Did I miss where Proud Boys murdered, butchered, tortured, raped and abducted more than 1300 Americans? — Jeffrey W. Ludwig 🇺🇸 (@jwludwig) October 13, 2023

Critics have pushed back on individuals who hesitate referring to Hamas as a terrorist group.

Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan GreenblatT condemned the actions of Hamas saying, “They are not fighters. They are not militants – and I’m looking right at the camera – they are terrorists.”

“I am angry with the world that allowed the dehumanization of Israelis and sanitized the terrorism of Hamas,” he continued during an interview with MSNBC.