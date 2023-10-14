This Is Why Israel Deeply Matters to America
Israel Is Preparing for Ground Operations

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 14, 2023 2:10 PM
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Israel is preparing for “significant ground operations,” a week after declaring war on the terrorist group Hamas. 

On Saturday, the Israeli military said its forces were preparing a “wide range of operational offensive plans" in its next stages of war.

According to Israel Defense Forces, the military offensive will include "combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land.” 

"IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed across the country and are increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on significant ground operations," the military said. 

More from Fox News:

Israel has called up some 360,000 troops and amassed forces on the border with Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground assault to annihilate Hamas' capabilities. 

The terror group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, rampaging through communities in southern Israel and killing as many as 1,300 Israelis in the worst attack in the country's history.  

Israel had given the entire 1.1 million population of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes the enclave's biggest settlement, Gaza City, until Saturday morning to move south.

Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas Matt Vespa
Seven days after the initial attack on Israel by Hamas, at least 3,200 people have been killed, including children and women. The Biden Administration has confirmed that at least 27 Americans are dead as well as 1,300 Israeli civilians. 

After Israel retaliated against Hamas, over 2,100 Palestinians were also killed. 

The attack caused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war and pledged to defeat Hamas, wiping “them off the face of the Earth.” 

