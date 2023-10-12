Yale Professor Is Facing Calls to Be Fired After Defending Hamas Terrorism in Disturbing Tweets

A Yale University professor is defending the Hamas attacks on Israel that have led to at least 1,200 Israelis and 22 Americans dead and thousands more injured.

Zareena Grewal justified the heinous attacks on Israel, calling the country a "murderous, genocidal settler state."

Advertisement

"Settlers are not civilians. This is not hard," Grewal wrote in response to a Sky News journalist's tweet. "Civilians are civilians are civilians, doesn't matter where."

As the attacks were just beginning on Saturday morning, Grewal directed her prayers to the Palestinians, suggesting she stood in solidarity with the terrorist group.

"My heart is in my throat," Grewal tweeted. "Prayers for Palestinians. Israel is a murderous, genocidal settler state, and Palestinians have every right to resist through armed struggle solidarity.#FreePalestine."

In a separate post showing videos and photos of families and babies brutally killed lying in a pool of their own blood, Grewal, who describes herself as a "radical Muslim," wrote, "It's been such an extraordinary day!"

In response, a Yale student started a petition to be fired from the University and the removal of her social media post.

"Freedom of Speech cannot be abused. And when one is in a position of authority and power, they must be held responsible for that speech. Speech that promotes, advocates, or supports violence, murder, or terrorism cannot and should never be tolerated," the student wrote in a Change.org post titled Promoting LIES and VIOLENCE.

His petition has received over 28,000 signatures so far as of Thursday morning.

The disgraced professor seemed to approve of the women kidnapped from a music festival and "suicide drones" dropped by Hamas during their raid on the Jewish country.

In what has been the worst attack on Israel in 50 years, Yale — a prestigious, well-known university — has yet to terminate the professor or remove any of her posts.