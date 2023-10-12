Is She Serious? Nancy Mace Peddles Old Lefty Talking Point to Justify Anti-Steve...
Tipsheet

Democrat Cities Are Taking Precautions Ahead of Anticipated Violent Hamas Protests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 12, 2023 11:10 PM
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

New York City is warning residents about possible threats after the former Hamas leader urged Muslims to protest in the streets following its attack on Israel. 

In a statement, the New York City Police Department confirmed that there had been no credible threats. However, city officials said they have beefed up security in anticipation of violence for the "global day of Jihad" on Friday. 

"We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution," the statement read. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) and the city's Mayor, Eric Adams, joined city faith leaders to address the matter as the terrorist group Hamas continues to wage war on Israel. 

Despite no specific threats, uniformed NYPD officers will be present in public spaces such as public, private, and religious schools, houses of worship, and Jewish neighborhoods.

Adams called New Yorkers to "if you see something, do something." Meanwhile, Hochul said she has been in close contact with the White House and the Department of Homeland Security on the eve of the Muslim holiday. 

The Democratic governor also said that National Guard members will patrol mass transit areas accordingly with the MTA. She also called on New York's Homeland Security, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Hate Crimes Task Force to be ready in case of mayhem. 

New York is not the only place to take security precautions as Israelis fight for their lives as Hamas brutally attacks their country. 

Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., also said they are deploying extra officers to patrol the city ahead of Friday's anticipated protests. 

The Capitol Police said that they are working diligently to protect the Capitol Building in some ways that will be visible. Still, they cannot provide the public details about all of the resources they're putting into protecting Congress members for safety reasons.

Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles are also taking extra precautions as Hamas called on its followers to incite violence in the streets of the U.S. 

"As always, we take seriously any tips or leads we receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously to determine their credibility," the FBI said. "The FBI encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

