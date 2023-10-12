The American Death Toll at the Hands of Hamas Has Gone Up
Tipsheet

Pete Buttigieg Gets Chased Off Stage By Liberal Protestors

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 12, 2023 7:45 PM
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg may hold the title of being one of the most progressive Democrats of his party, but a group of radical climate activists may have him trumped. 

This week, Buttigieg was chased off a stage by liberal protestors who claim he isn’t doing enough to combat so-called "climate change" despite driving an electric minivan. 

During a policy forum in Maryland aimed to tout the Biden Administration's efforts in electric vehicles, climate protestors stormed the stage holding banners that read “Stop Petro Pete.” 

In highly edited video footage, protestors reprimanded Buttigieg for approving a project that they claim will activate up to 80 coal-powered energy plants’ worth of emissions.

“This is about environmental racism, and it’s about the climate impacts this project will have,” one protester shouted. “Will you commit to stopping these projects?”

In social media posts, the radical group admits their goal is to “end the careers” and ruin the reputations of anyone who disagrees with them— the whole reason for liberal’s existence. 

The Biden official started to respond to the protestors but backed off, saying he didn’t want to say anything “off the cuff.”

The man who has repeatedly failed to do his job was ambushed by people who think the Biden Administration should be doing more than force their radical Green New Deal on Americans and ban common household appliances. 

It is worth noting that Politico has even pointed out that Buttigieg is one of the most hated men on the Left. 

Tags: PETE BUTTIGIEG

