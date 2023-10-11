After Warnings to Get Out, Hamas Tells Gaza Civilians Not to Leave Their...
Resurfaced 2007 Video Shows Biden Warning About the Dangers of Leaving Weapons In Afghanistan

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 11, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As deadly attacks continue to target Israel, it has been brought to the attention that weapons left in Afghanistan following the botched withdrawal by the Biden Administration have fallen into the hands of Palestinians and the terrorist group Hamas. 

Such weapons are being used to slaughter innocent people in Israel, despite President Joe Biden's warning about the dangers of what could happen if weapons were left behind in a terrorist country. 

In 2007, during remarks at the Madison County Historical Society in Iowa, then-Senator Biden vowed not to leave chaos behind, adding that it would take years to get all American troops out of Afghanistan. 

"And you leave those billions of dollars of weapons behind, I promise they're going to be used against your grandchild and mine someday," Biden cautioned. 

If only the president would have taken his own advice. In other words, Biden knew just how deadly the repercussions would be if he abruptly pulled out of a war zone. 

In his own words, the president said: 

If tomorrow the order goes out, I'm President of the United States. I issue an order to end the war today and begin the withdrawal of all American troops; it would take a year to get the American troops out. You hear me now? That's the truth. It would take a year to get them physically out. Now, if you leave all the equipment behind, you might be able to do it in seven months, and you leave those billions of dollars in weapons behind; I promise they're going to be used against your grandchild and mine someday.

Over the weekend, I reported that a high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander claimed that U.S. weapons had been left in Afghanistan after Biden's disastrous withdrawal. 

According to a Pentagon report, $7 billion worth of military equipment granted to the previous Afghan government fell into Taliban hands after Biden's irresponsible withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. 

