Biden Compares Losing His Son to Israelis Being Heinously Murdered by Terrorists

President Joe Biden regularly and inappropriately compares the burden of losing his late son, Beau, to those suffering more significant and brutal losses of their loved ones.

Every tragedy that occurs, Biden brings up the death of his oldest son who died at age 46 after battling brain cancer— in a hospital bed surrounded by doctors and his family.

On the contrary, Israelis are watching their loved ones be murdered in the most heinous ways imaginable right before their eyes.

Nevertheless, it will always be painful and sad when a parent has to bury their own child. However, the problem with Biden’s constant reminder of his son dying is that he often fails to put his loss in perspective over the gut-wrenching ways people have been killed, such as the terrorist attacks on Israel.

As of Wednesday, hundreds of Israelis, including women and children, have been brutally murdered by the terrorist group Hamas after its surprise attack on Israel over the weekend. According to the Israeli Embassy in the U.S., more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed, with at least 22 of them being Americans.

During a press conference, Biden used the opportunity to force sympathy on his own life rather than focusing on condemning the evil attacks on innocent Jewish people.

“Americans across the country are praying for all those families that have been ripped apart,” Biden said, adding that “a lot of us know how it feels. “It leaves a black hole in your chest when you lose family, feeling like you’re being sucked in. The anger, the pain, the sense of hopelessness… This is what they mean by a human tragedy — an atrocity on an appalling scale.”

The Western Journal sums Biden’s selfishness up nicely.

And it’s not just tacitly comparing the death of his son — under hospital care, surrounded by his family — to the shocking slaughter, rape, torture and kidnapping of Israelis. As social media users pointed out: It always has to be about Joe. Remember the wildfires in Maui? And how does he try to compare the loss felt by the people there to the loss he felt after a small house fire? But Beau is the touchstone he keeps returning to. After U.S. troops died in the bombing of Kabul airport during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, multiple reports said that, when Biden met with families, he also brought up the loss of his son. They weren’t quite sympathetic — but then, neither was he. Now, two years later, we’re facing the most serious conflict in Israel since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Thousands lay dead. Many are calling it Israel’s 9/11. But for Joe Biden, it’s still all about Beau. What a surprise.

Meanwhile, I wrote earlier about how families of American hostages in Gaza are begging Biden to act against the inhumane actions against Jewish people. Many of them said that since the attacks on Israel began, they have not heard from the U.S. government.