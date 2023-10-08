Wait Until You Hear MSNBC’s Disgraceful Comments About Israel

While I don't expect much sympathy from the radical Left media, everyone agreed that Hamas's attack on Israel was evil.

However, the Left never ceases to surprise me.

During a segment on MSNBC, Matt Bradley referred to the attacks as a “gift” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, concerned the conflict could unite the country.

Host Ali Velshi referenced hundreds of Israelis protesting their unpopular government in the streets, warning that “This is the kind of thing that unites a country.”

Bradley bemoaned that the deadly attacks could unite Israel, saying, “I couldn’t think of a better gift for Benjamin Netanyahu right now than this kind of incursion.”

Following Bradley’s indecent remarks, Velshi brought on another equally disgraceful guest.

The liberal host and Palestinian analyst Nour Odeh discussed Israel’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Palestine after the Hamas attack.

They also claimed that Israel had been oppressing Palestinians until the war that ignited on Saturday.

More from Fox News:

The MSNBC "Velshi" host brought the Palestinian analyst Nour Odeh to discuss the deadly attack against Israel and asserting how Hamas militants’ attack didn’t just come "out of the blue" but was the result of tensions created by Israelis "harassing" Palestinians. The activists then mention the alleged crimes that Israel has perpetrated in the last two years that have built to Hamas’ response. She noted a "record number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli occupation forces, a record number of Palestinian homes demolished by Israel, a record number of Israeli settler attacks against Palestinian villages where homes and businesses were set on fire, where Palestinians were injured or killed by armed Israelis." After listing several other affronts by Israel, Odeh added, "And to think that all of that wouldn’t have consequences, or wouldn’t have a reaction from the Palestinians, all Palestinians, was delusional."

The deadly Hamas attack killed over 100 Israelis, injuring nearly a thousand in Israel on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas, promising to retaliate for the murder of innocent Israelis.



