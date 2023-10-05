The FBI Is Reportedly Targeting Trump Supporters Ahead of the 2024 Election

By now, it should be obvious of the Left’s relentless attack against conservatives and its hatred for America.

Since 2020, the Democratic Party has spewed lies about former President Trump, painting him and his supporters as racist fascists.

If it were up to Democrats, Americans would live under Marxist authoritarian rule while exploiting their greed and progressive agendas upon the U.S.

As the 2024 presidential election rounds the corner and Trump dominates the GOP playing field, it wouldn’t be a shocker if Democrats did everything they could to keep Trump from the Oval Office.

According to a report from Newsweek, Trump supporters are reportedly being targeted by the FBI.

In other words, the federal government is more concerned about imprisoning Trump supporters than Black Lives Matter and Antifa protestors, whose goal is to destroy cities and law-abiding citizens.

A current FBI agent, who wished to remain anonymous, reportedly told Newsweek that the agency’s goal is to prevent domestic terrorism and any recurrence of the events that occurred on January 6 at the Capitol Hill building.

The official claimed the “FBI is in an almost impossible position.”

According to classified data from Newsweek, “the vast majority of its current ‘anti-government’ investigations are of Trump supporters.”

However, the FBI official acknowledges that the agency has to allow the former president and his supporters to practice Constitutional rights, such as the right to campaign, speak freely, and protest the government.

“Especially at a time when the White House is facing Congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has ‘weaponized’ the Bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully,” the report stated.

The outlet spoke to more than a dozen current or former government officials who specialize in terrorism to understand the current domestic security landscape better and to evaluate what the Biden Administration is doing about what it calls domestic terrorism.

The report continued, saying:

“The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is persistent, evolving, and deadly. The FBI’s goal is to detect and stop terrorist attacks, and our focus is on potential criminal violations, violence, and threats of violence. Anti-government or anti-authority violent extremism is one category of domestic terrorism and one of the FBI’s top threat priorities.”

The FBI official said that the Biden Administration views Trump and MAGA supporters as a threat to American democracy, claiming there is the risk of domestic terrorism and violence associated with the 2024 election campaign.