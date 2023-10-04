Map Reveals Which Cities Illegal Migrants Are Heading For, and the Answer Is Not Surprising

Newly released data shows that thousands of illegal migrants are heading to the cities that once welcomed them with open arms but are now calling on federal help to combat the flood.

According to the Washington Times, federal data found that most aliens who crossed the southern border illegally are making their way to Democrat-led cities.

Roughly 2,572 illegal aliens were “paroled” in May and 18 percent of migrants crossing the border are putting roots down in New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Another 30 percent of migrants traveled to Chicago, Boston, Miami, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C. were also among the cities illegal migrants were beginning to call home.

Of the 2,572 illegal migrants,1,290 have yet to be sent a charging document or notice to appear, meaning a deportation proceeding is nowhere in the future for them.

Despite a 60-day requirement, data found that at least one hundred migrants have failed to check in with ICE. This makes it impossible to track their whereabouts. According to court documents, the government suggested it was “pondering its options” about the parole violators and had reported them to ICE’s fugitive teams for “appropriate” action.

A map of “sanctuary” cities and states published by the conservative Center for Immigration Studies shows that, except Miami, all of these cities have policies that hinder Immigration and Customs Enforcement by denying information about offenders and access to facilities.

In other words, the illegal migrants were allowed to travel to these so-called “sanctuary” cities in almost all of which they’ll be protected from federal authorities.

The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse counted 37 counties receiving at least 1,000 immigrants over those three months. It also found that 180,000 cases were added in August alone. Meanwhile, judges closed about 60,000 cases or one-third of the incoming rate.

In 2023 alone, nearly 3 million migrants illegally crossed the southern border into the U.S., and illegal migrants are coming faster than immigration courts can handle them.