Tipsheet

Massive Florida Human Trafficking Bust Sheds Light On the Dangers of Biden's Border Policies

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 01, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Despite the Biden Administration insisting the southern border is closed, millions of Americans are enduring the damning effects of his lax policies that have put lives at risk. 

Florida authorities announced a massive human trafficking operation that led to the arrests of 219 people, including people in the country illegally, a high school teacher, and three Disney employees. 

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said this was the largest human trafficking bust in the county's history. 

During a press conference earlier this week, Judd said that out of 119 prostitutes who were arrested, 21 were possibly victims of human trafficking, and two suspects were charged with human trafficking. Both of which were in the U.S. illegally.

While President Joe Biden continues to refuse to secure the border, deadly cartels are monetizing from the president's failed policies, resulting in cartels profiting $13 billion a year from human trafficking schemes. 

One of the suspects, Freddy Escalona, confirmed to authorities that he had multiple women and was transporting them while profiting from their activities. He was accused of coercing females into prostitution after lending them money for vehicle repairs and demanding repayment.

"Not only did we arrest more suspects during this single operation than we have ever arrested before, we identified 21 human trafficking victims; during a similar operation in February, we identified 24 victims," Judd said, bringing it to a total of 45 victims they were able to identify this year alone. 

One of the suspects allegedly trafficked two victims at a hotel in Orlando by setting up their "dates" and profiting from the money they made.

"The valuable relationships that we have with the social services organizations who join us in these operations make it possible for these women to get help and be emancipated from this way of life," Judd continued. 

Human traffickers are taking advantage of Biden's refusal to take action, leading to millions of people being sold into the hands of dangerous cartels and later sold for sex and money. The president's open border policies have caused a violent war against women and children. 

Russell Rogers, an athletic director at Vanguard School and a teacher at Auburndale High School REAL Academy, was also arrested during the operation. 

Judd confirmed that Rogers was married and had three children. 

The sheriff's office also said three suspects were Disney employees, and another worked at a Disney hotel.

More than a million people in 2021 became victims of human trafficking, while 2.2 million more in 2022, at an even higher monthly rate this year. 

