Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans
We Need to Talk About These Epic Floods in New York City
Here's What the Trump Campaign Is Now Calling on the RNC to Do...
Mr. Margaritaville Goes to Cuba
The Reticence to Reveal Our Conservatism
DeSantis Promises to Deport Every Illegal Migrant That Came to the U.S. Under...
The Predictable Left
Truth Scarier Than Fiction? We Review 10 More Dystopian Predictions
With Over 20 Million Adult U.S. Vapers, Now Is Time for Federal Agencies...
Democrats Kick Americans to the Curb In Order to Make Room for Illegal...
'Union Joe' Gets Trolled For Picketing With UAW
The Most Cringe Worthy Moment of the Week Goes to Antony Blinken
Remember When San Francisco Considered Renaming This Elementary School?
RFK Jr. Reportedly Plans to Run As An Independent Candidate
Tipsheet

House Republicans to Vote On 'Clean' Stopgap Funding Bill Ahead of Potential Government Shutdown

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 30, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House Republicans will vote on a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, as the deadline is now less than 24 hours away. 

On Saturday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) brought forth a bill designed to last only 45 days past the end of the fiscal year, which concludes at midnight Sunday, October 1. 

Advertisement

McCarthy said the bill would be a "clean" extension of the current year's funding priorities, including $16 billion for U.S. disaster relief aid that President Joe Biden requested over the summer. 

The bill is being expedited past normal processes and will need two-thirds of the House to vote for it to pass. This means Democrats will also have to vote in favor of the bill. 

"We need more time to get the job done," McCarthy told reporters on Saturday.

"The House is going to act so government will not shut down. We will put a clean funding stopgap on the floor to keep the government open for 45 days for the House and Senate to finish their work. We will also, knowing what had transpired through the summer, the disasters in Florida, the horrendous fire in Hawaii, and also disasters in California and Vermont, we will put the supplemental portion that the president asked for in disaster there too."

McCarthy also said his goal was not to "punish" military service members or Border Patrol agents if the House failed to pass a budget bill to end the Biden Administration's reckless spending. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The bill comes after House Republicans failed to pass a stopgap funding bill— a continuing resolution (CR)— that included conservative policy items such as border security and spending cuts.

Previous CR proposals brought forth by Republicans failed to receive Democratic support. Holdouts on the vote argued that a CR is an extension of the last Democratic-held Congress' priorities and is the opposite of the GOP's majority's promise to pass 12 separate spending bills that laid out the House's priorities in the next fiscal year.

However, both parties admitted that some stopgap is needed to give them more time to agree on a deal. 

If no deal is made by midnight, thousands of government employees will be furloughed, and "nonessential" federal programs will stop. 

Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
We Need to Talk About These Epic Floods in New York City Matt Vespa
Mr. Margaritaville Goes to Cuba Humberto Fontova
Here's What Happened When Elon Musk Livestreamed His Visit to the Southern Border Sarah Arnold
The Ukrainian Gordian Knot Victor Davis Hanson
The Most Cringe Worthy Moment of the Week Goes to Antony Blinken Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
Advertisement