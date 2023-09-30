DeSantis Promises to Deport Every Illegal Migrant That Came to the U.S. Under Joe Biden's Term

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) promises the American people that if elected, he will create one of the strongest borders the U.S. has ever seen.

On Friday, DeSantis announced that his first priority would be securing the southern border and fixing the damning crisis President Joe Biden created the minute he walked into office.

The 2024 hopeful said that under the Biden Administration, at least six to seven million people have come into the country illegally. DeSantis promised to deport each and every one of them.

At the same time, DeSantis criticized former President Trump for campaigning on the same promise he made to Americans while serving his 2016 term, which DeSantis says he didn’t deliver on.

He also noted that there were more migrants deported in the first four years of the Obama Administration than in Trump’s first term. DeSantis attacked the 45th president for telling Americans that he could secure the border and get the job done.

During an interview with Glenn Beck last week, the Florida governor promised that states would be equal partners in enforcing border policy as one of his main priorities if elected into office.

“When I am president, we are going to unleash the states; they are going to be equal partners with enforcing immigration law,” DeSantis said, adding that if someone crosses the border and enters a state illegally, the state’s government should be able to send them back.

“Why are we in this big process where people are going to court and stuff? It’s absurd,” DeSantis continued. “I think the reality is if they did more, they would face the DOJ and all this other stuff.”

In June, DeSantis unveiled an aggressive immigration and border security policy that will send the U.S. military into Mexico to wipe out the deadly Mexican cartels.

Campaigning on the words “No Excuses” and “Stop the Invasion,” DeSantis compared illegal border crossings to home break-ins and threatened drug traffickers that if they even try to bring their product into the U.S., they will wind up “stone cold dead.”

DeSantis’s comments come after data revealed that Biden is turning a lower percentage of border-crossing migrants back into Mexico than his predecessor. Federal data shows an average of 1,000 people have been sent back across the border each month since Title 42 ended, compared with nearly 3,000 the month before. In August, Border Patrol agents made 181,509 arrests at the Mexican border, up 37 percent from July.