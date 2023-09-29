The Most Cringe Worthy Moment of the Week Goes to Antony Blinken

When you think the Democratic Party couldn't embarrass themselves any further, they do.

This time, however, it wasn't President Joe Biden-- shocker.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken showed off his musical skills on Wednesday by picking up a guitar and singing Muddy Water's classic American blues 1954 iconic "Hoochie Coochie Man" at the state department.

Blinken, who is usually in the headlines for his attempts to ruin the country, launched a Global Music Diplomacy Initiative to support the U.S.' broader foreign policy goals.

The plan focuses on elevating "music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy" that expands "economic equity and the creative economy, ensures societal opportunity and inclusion, and increases access to education."

This is not the first time Blinken picked up a guitar for a jam session. The 61-year-old has previously released multiple songs on Spotify under the name Ablinken.

Instead of trying to glue the U.S. back together amid President Joe Biden's horrid policies, Blinken is focusing on "using music to address conflict."

I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. pic.twitter.com/6MUfTXO9xK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 28, 2023

Blinken has recently been under fire after his visit to Ukraine earlier this month, vowing that America's support for the country is not going anywhere.

The Biden official announced that the U.S. will invest more than $520 million to make Ukraine's energy infrastructure cleaner and more resilient.

Blinken also said the U.S. would give the country an additional $260 million toward medical support, health care, shelters, home generators, and food.

The hundreds of millions of dollars in extra aid for Ukraine comes as Americans face the heavy burden of Bidenflation as prices everywhere continue to skyrocket.

This is just another example of the Biden Administration putting the American people last on their list of priorities.