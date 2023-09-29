Democrats Kick Americans to the Curb In Order to Make Room for Illegal Migrants

President Joe Biden has spent most of his time in office catering to foreign countries and illegal migrants while leaving Americans in the dust to protect themselves from his radical policies.

His open border policies have wreaked havoc on the nation, allowing deadly Mexican cartels to bring in crime and drugs such as fentanyl, resulting in Americans having to fear for their lives just by walking out their front door.

States are becoming overwhelmed as thousands of illegal migrants cross the border daily, depleting resources that are running cities dry of money and shelters.

New York is one area that is getting hit hard by illegal aliens. New York City Councilman David Carr confirmed that a new migrant housing facility will open at the former Island Shores location, leaving elderly residents scrambling for a new place to live.

95-year-old veteran Frank Tammaro was given less than a two-month notice to figure out where he would live after the nursing home he resided in was sold to become a facility for illegal migrants.

Earlier this week, Tammaro joined Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) at a press conference to explain his experience dealing with undocumented immigrants taking over his home.

“The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it; it was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores,” Tammaro said.

The veteran complained that the nursing facility did not give them a warning nor enough time to move out, adding that many residents tried to protest the decision but were kicked to the curb.

“Then, one day, there was a notice on the board. I think that gave us a month and a half to find out where we were going to go,” he continued. “I thought my suitcases were going to be on the curb because I’m not that fast.”

Tammaro told reporters that the decision to close the facility to people who have called it their home for years came out of nowhere, adding that everything was done behind closed doors so that there was not enough time for residents to stop the facility from kicking them out to make room for illegal aliens.

Malliotakis criticized the Biden Administration and Democrat leaders, saying that their priorities are backward, suggesting they care little for the American people.

“Our tax dollars as citizens of New York should not be utilized to house citizens of other countries, especially at the expense of our senior citizens and veterans who put their lives on the line, paid taxes their whole lives, and built our communities,” Malliotakis said.

The Biden Administration continues to obstruct America’s borders.

Biden’s refusal to secure the border has resulted in record-breaking numbers of illegal migrants from over 150 countries across the globe to enter the U.S.

Since ending Title 42 and adopting a catch-and-release tactic, more than 2.3 million apprehensions were recorded last year along the border, with more projected this year.