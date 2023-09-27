Are National Parks the Next Destination for Illegal Immigrant Tent Cities?
Does This Mean Matt Gaetz Will Replace DeSantis As Governor of Florida?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 27, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

As rumors swirl that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is potentially eyeing to replace 2024 GOP hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), former President Trump offers his perspective on the matter.

During an interview with the National Pulse, Trump said nothing but good things about Gaetz's political ambitions. 

The Florida Republican has been a long-time Trump ally who has shared similar scrutiny and criticism by both parties. The former president called Gaetz a "great guy" who he believes can take on the radical Left. 

"Well, he's a great guy. I mean, he's great. He's a wonderful person. He's strong," Trump said. "He went through hell for two years over something that I never believed for a second. And he held up very strong. A lot of guys can't hold up to that."

While Gaetz has yet to announce his governor run formally, NBC News reported that the Republican hinted at his intentions to run in Florida at a recent event. 

"There was a lot of talk about it at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in," a Florida Republican lobbyist said. 

On the contrary, Gaetz dismissed the rumored plans and insinuated that DeSantis would lose the GOP presidential nominee and continue to be governor of Florida through 2026. 

"Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day. But we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026," Gaetz reportedly said. "My only political focus right now is Trump 2024." 

Gaetz has often been a vocal opponent of his Republican constituents. 

On Tuesday, Gaetz said that he would force a vote on the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), saying, "We will see" if Democrats "bail out our failed Speaker." 

While speaking on the House floor, Gaetz said he agrees with Democrats, who declare that the House has been "poorly led for the last eight months."

"We own that, and we have to do something about it, and you know what? My Democratic colleagues will have an opportunity to do something about that too, and we will see if they bail out our failed Speaker," Gaetz continued. 

This is not the first time the Florida congressman threatened to hold a vote to remove McCarthy from his speakership. 

Gaetz has previously insisted that he will introduce a motion to oust McCarthy from his position, which, under current House rules, it only takes one member to do so. 

