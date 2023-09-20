California Democrat Sues Liberal City For Allowing It to Turn Into a 'Third World Country'





After years of California slowly nose-diving into a black hole of being a haven for homelessness, drugs, and skyrocketing crime, its leaders are fighting back against Democratic policies.

Democrat Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho is suing the city of Sacramento over years of "Third World" homeless conditions.

During a press conference, Ho blasted his fellow Democrat colleagues for allowing the city to succumb to the chaos that has plagued Sacramento, much like the rest of California.

Ho claimed the city officials violated the California civic code, saying it "allowed, created, and enabled a public safety crisis regarding our unhoused."

According to the lawsuit, Sacramento's unhoused population has exploded by over 250 percent over the last seven years, adding that the community is at its breaking point.

"There are more homeless people in Sacramento than in San Francisco," the lawsuit states. "We have an unhoused population living in conditions typical of Third World countries. And we have the rest of the community stuck between compassion and chaos."

The Democrat declared that "enough is enough," comparing the issue to a never-ending Groundhog's Day where the homeless situation fails ever to improve.

Ho alleges the city has "failed to consistently enforce the law," citing a previous letter he and Judge Michael Bowman wrote in June about the growing number of homeless encampments and tents within a three-block radius of the courthouse, intruding on the community's access to justice.

Every day, residents have to endure witnessing physical and verbal assault, public sexual acts, nudity, urinating, and defecating on the sidewalks as they commute daily. Ho says the ongoing issue threatens the safety of jurors, victims, and witnesses during trials, as the homeless often engage in "erratic and violent behavior."

This is just the latest effort to clean up Sacramento's homeless issue. Earlier this year, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Ho discussed the city and county partnership to address the problem. The DA responded to the city with a letter that included data from his office's survey on the Democrat-run city's homeless response. Ho threatened to file charges against city officials if they didn't implement changes within 30 days.

"That was almost three months ago, and since then, things have only worsened," the lawsuit continues. "A court reporter was assaulted, another DA employee was threatened, and a woman was sexually harassed and forced to hide in the bathroom of a G Street Café."

In response, the city added 1,200 emergency shelter beds, passed ordinances to protect sidewalks and schools, and created more affordable housing. However, Ho claims these initiatives are nothing more than a band-aid.