Biden DOJ Convicts Three More Pro-Life Activists

President Joe Biden’s war on conservatives gained traction after his Justice Department targeted several more pro-life activists.

On Friday, Biden’s DOJ found three anti-abortion protesters guilty for their role in an abortion clinic blockade in Washington, DC, in October of 2020.

Joan Andrews Bell, Jonathan Darnel, and Jean Marshall were immediately incarcerated for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and conspiracy against rights for blocking access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic, a clinic known for conducting late-term abortions.

The pro-life activists are facing a potential “maximum sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

This comes after five other anti-abortion activists involved in the same incident were found guilty of blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic in August.

PAAU (Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising), a leftwing pro-life group, condemned the case's verdict, saying the activists peacefully protested and didn’t deserve the severe punishment they were handed.

“This overreaching of power and authority by Biden’s DOJ is egregious and must be stopped. Nonviolent pro-life actions should not be a federal crime, and peaceful people with a desire to save lives should not be jailed for over a decade. Some of these Rescuers could be facing death by incarceration. We must repeal the FACE Act now!” said Caroline Taylor Smith, executive director of PAAU.

Attorneys for the activists said the protesters did not stop people from entering the building and only kneeled and prayed and passed out pro-life literature to those walking in.

On the contrary, in June last year, radical pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge left threatening messages written in red ink outside a North Carolina pregnancy center. At the same time, the Antifa group firebombed and attacked a Buffalo, New York, pregnancy center.

However, no consequences from Biden’s DOJ were given— indicating the Left’s target of conservatives is only getting worse.