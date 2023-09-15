McCarthy Praised for Grilling Reporter Until She Admitted There Is Evidence Biden Is In the Wrong

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was met with a round of applause after he grilled a reporter to the point she had no choice but to admit the GOP has evidence President Joe Biden was involved in his son's shady business dealings.

The Republican pushed back on the Associated Press report Farnoush Amiri after she claimed McCarthy's impeachment effort against the president has no evidence to back it.

"You know, an impeachment inquiry is not an impeachment," McCarthy responded, adding, "What an impeachment inquiry is to do is to get answers to questions. Are you concerned about all the stuff that was recently learned?"

McCarthy then listed several instances that could be characterized as possible evidence of wrongdoing by Biden.

In the end, Amiri was forced to admit all of the testimony points to Biden playing a credible role in Hunter Biden's illegal schemes.

In response, conservatives exploded on Twitter, praising McCarthy for not backing down against the liberal media.

"Is lying an impeachable offense."



Oh you sweet summer child.. https://t.co/CXXtefLDKW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2023

This is what happens when reporters follow the White House’s commands to engage as activists with the Republican inquiry instead of as journalists impartially seeking facts. https://t.co/E2y1ZAKWjV — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 14, 2023

"It is very demeaning for senior GOP officials to deal with these amateur activists disguised as reporters. Treat them as activists and not reporters," one Twitter user wrote.

"It's on days like today where we see what the left-wing foundations that bankroll the Associated Press get for their money," former Ted Cruz spokesperson Steve Guest tweeted.

McCarthy green-lighted an impeachment inquiry on Biden this week after revealing that House Republicans have "uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden's conduct."

"Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy said. "This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public."

Biden and his fellow Democrats have denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the Republican Party was targeting him in hopes of shutting down the government.