Biden Makes Another Racist Comment Toward Ethnic Groups

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 15, 2023 7:45 PM
The White House is forced to make an excuse for President Joe Biden’s recent comment after he implied black and Hispanic workers don’t have high school diplomas. 

For an administration so quick to call everything and everyone “racist,” Biden’s appalling remark has the White House scrambling to cover up his latest gaffe. 

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” Biden said. 

However, according to the official transcript, Biden said, “We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high-school diplomas. The lowest unemployment rate in 70 years for women now.”

Did the White House think they could get away with this one? 

Twitter users called the cover-up “embarrassing,” “sad,” and “infuriating.” 

Contrary to Biden’s claims, most people over age 25 in all ethnic groups have finished high school— according to a report. 

The president has posed as an embarrassment for the country on more than one occasion since entering office three years ago. 

In 2019, Biden said “poor kids” are “just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Don’t forget when he referred to black kids as “roaches” and described former President Barack Obama as the rare “bright and clean” black person. 

Biden also told black people they are not black unless they vote for him and the Democratic Party. 

But Republicans who want to close the southern border and keep illegal aliens out of the country are the ones who are racist— according to the progressive Left. 

