Liberal Media Claims Joe Biden Is the 'Real' Victim of Hunter’s Indictment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 14, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden’s artist, drug, and booze-addicted son was indicted on felony gun charges Thursday after years of the mainstream media insisting he is innocent. 

Hunter Biden’s indictment shocked many in the president’s close inner circle who expected him to get away with every crime he has committed. 

With the 2024 election nearing the corner and the Republican Party closing in on Biden’s involvement with his son’s shady overseas business dealings, liberal media outlets are no longer making excuses for Hunter but instead casting their sympathy for the president. 

CNN’s political director, David Chalian, mourned for Biden, who has to enter "another sad chapter" of his life because he's "buried two children, so he understands pain." 

“When his young daughter and first wife died in the car crash, his two young boys, Hunter and Beau, were hospitalized...These two boys were like the centerpiece of his life,” Chalian said. 

The Democrat expressed grief over the fact that the “child” of Biden was indicted on criminal charges just as he launched his 2024 re-election campaign. 

“His son Beau dies as Attorney General of Delaware with brain cancer, and then, as he's about launch a presidential campaign, achieve his life-long career dream, they are dealing with the ramifications of Hunter's drug addiction and how all his troubles are going to play into the campaign,” Chalian continued. 

He cried the blues during his CNN appearance, saying that Biden will have to suffer another emotional down, adding the president’s family has faced too many bad days in recent months. 

In other words, Chalian suggests that because Biden has faced hardships in his life, the law should cut him a break and allow his corrupt son not to be held accountable for his actions.  

“He is somebody so identified with his children and grandchildren as at the very center and core of his being,” Chalian said, despite Biden refusing to acknowledge his seventh grandchild until recently. 

Still, the CNN reporter insists that Biden and his son are innocent, claiming no evidence of wrongdoing. 


