Democrats Turn Their Back On Hunter Biden

As Hunter Biden faces an indictment on three federal felony counts related to his firearm purchase in 2018, the Democrat Party appears to be turning its back on him in hopes they can protect President Joe Biden's chances of securing the 2024 vote.

Hunter Biden's shady business dealings and charges against him are beginning to take a toll on his father's chances of securing the White House in 2024, panicking the Democratic Party that another four years in D.C. for the president look bleak.

After years of downplaying Hunter Biden's corrupt scandals, the media began doing a 180 and shunning the president's son last month.

In response, Democrats have begun to do the same.

Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler (D- N.Y.) called Hunter Biden a "disturbed man," saying he has "very well done some improper things."

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D- V.I.) also appears to turn her back on Biden's son, saying, "Our job, or my job, will be to remind the American people … that Hunter Biden is not the administration."

After news broke in June that Hunter Biden would receive a sweetheart plea deal, the media went from painting him as a victim of drug addiction to someone who is "obviously unseemly and problematic," according to MSNBC contributor Sam Stein.

"I don't know what America [Republicans] live in. And I don't know how they sleep at night. What do these jerks in the House want Joe Biden to do, throw [Hunter Biden] out, refuse to speak to him, say he doesn't love him publicly?" Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO.) complained, adding that the president is "innocent."

However, the Left is singing a different tune as evidence against the president's son stacks up.

"You can't impeach Hunter Biden, but he will be prosecuted," said Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD.), who has also been one of the most vocal opponents of the Republican Party's investigation into Hunter Biden's criminal actions.

In August, Politico reporter Jonathan Lemire claimed that Republicans "are trying to create a scandal when there's no evidence that they have one."

Fast forward a month, the Left-leaning outlet explained that "Democrats don't plan to even try to defend Hunter Biden's conduct during his time serving on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma."

"Instead, the president's party is keen to keep Joe as far away as possible from the drip-drip of damaging information coming out about his son," Politico continued.