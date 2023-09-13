Liberal D.C. AG Makes Excuses for Teens Committing Crimes

President Joe Biden's crime-ridden country has taken a severe toll on the U.S., causing businesses to suffer and Americans to feel unsafe in their hometowns.

However, due to soft-on-crime policies, criminals are walking away from their actions consequence-free— setting bad examples to young, impressionable generations.

A teenager who went on a days-long robbing spree last month will face no repercussions because he cannot be charged as an adult— the latest example of why juvenile crime is up in the Democrat-run city.

According to a city database, more than 63 percent of D.C. carjacking arrests this year have involved juveniles, while D.C. saw a 20 percent increase in juvenile arrests last year since 2021.

The list goes on and on for those involved in juvenile crimes. In February, a 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with the unarmed carjacking of a grandmother heading out at 8:30 a.m. for chemotherapy treatment. Or the case involving two teenagers who attempted to rob and shoot Washington Commander running back Brian Robinson Jr. last August.

In both cases, the kids got off easy. The judge overseeing the 16-year-old's case ordered him to attend the city's Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services. However, several months later, the youth was allowed to leave city detention and live with his father under curfew while wearing an ankle monitor.

At the time of the 15-year-old's arrest, he was already "under supervision" under the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, which shows D.C.'s youth program does nothing to try and get teenagers on the right path.

Democrat D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has continued to defend his stance on rehabilitation "restorative justice" in regards to juvenile crime, saying that "kids are kids" and should not "be treated as adults."

This summer, Schwalb voted against expanding pretrial detention for dangerous juveniles.

In addition, D.C.'s former advisory neighborhood commissioner Denise Rucker Krepp, a Democrat, made excuses for why teenagers should not be charged for crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and armed carjacking, saying they are "not juvenile crimes.," but "adult crimes and should be prosecuted as such."

According to D.C. law, juvenile offenders cannot be held in jail beyond their 21st birthday, regardless of the crime. As a result, juvenile offenses such as murderers in D.C. allow minors to avoid significant jail time.