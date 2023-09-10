Youngkin Pardons Father Who Erupted At School Board Meeting After His Daughter Was Sexually Assaulted

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA.) pardoned the Loudoun County father who protested against the sexual assault of his daughter and her school's attempt to cover up the incident.

On Sunday, Youngkin said he righted a wrong after the father, Scott Smith, was convicted of disorderly conduct in August 2021 after he erupted at a school board meeting after its members mishandled the investigation into his daughter's attack.

“I spoke with Mr. Smith on Friday, and I had the privilege of telling Mr. Smith that I will pardon him, and we did that on Friday," Youngkin said on Fox News. “We righted a wrong. He should've never been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter."

The governor claimed the school district covered up the young girl’s attack, where she was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom.

“No one did anything about it,” Youngkin added.

Smith's daughter was sexually assaulted in a restroom at Stone Bridge High School by a biological male who identified as a female. The boy was reportedly wearing a skirt.

Youngkin praised the father’s action, suggesting any parent would have done the same thing.

"Mr. Smith did what any father would do, what any parent would do, which is stand up for their child," Youngkin said. "This was a gross miscarriage of justice."

A month after the incident in August 2021, Smith was arrested and eventually convicted of two criminal charges after the school board meeting went off the tracks involving Sheriff deputies.

However, his conviction of resisting arrest was eventually tossed out.

“I really appreciate what he had done because when he campaigned, he made it very clear that if he were elected, he would do what he could to get to the bottom of what happened to not just my family but everything that was going on in Loudoun County," Smith said in a statement.

Youngkin has been a vocal opponent against the Left’s transgender propaganda. He has vowed to crack down on Virginia public schools that refuse to enforce requirements that parents be informed if their child expresses any gender confusion at school.



