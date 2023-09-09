New Mexico Bans Guns for 30 Days, Citing a 'Public Health Order'

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is taking drastic steps to restrict New Mexico resident’s Second Amendment rights.

This week, Grisham issued an emergency “public health order” that suspends Americans’ right to carry open and concealed firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days.

The Democrat cited recent crime spikes in the state’s largest city as her excuse for banning guns, adding that she expects legal battles as residents fight her authoritarian rules.

Most recently, an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed following a road rage incident, giving Grisham an incentive for the emergency order.

“The nature and volume of these crimes require focused attention from the federal government,” Grisham said.

In addition, she sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting assistance for federal agents, claiming she has been asking for federal aid since June 2022.

Grisham claims federal assistance is needed in order to de-escalate “violence and drug and human-trafficking activity that is ravaging our great state.”

The order calls for “civil administrative penalties availably by law, " including fines up to $5,000. Citizens will still be allowed to transport firearms to select private locations, such as a gun range, if the transport container contains a trigger lock or another mechanism to prevent it from going off by mistake.

However, police officers and security guards can still carry guns.

While speaking to reporters, Grisham asked them to dream of a “perfect world” where a gun ban would allow police to focus on “the real criminals.”

“No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute,” she said, adding, “There are restrictions on free speech; there are restrictions on my freedoms.”

New Mexico Governor just shredded the 2nd Amendment because "public safety."



"I'm willing to do anything and everything. No constitutional right, in my view, is intended to be absolute."



This is madness. pic.twitter.com/zA46MwVf5m — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 9, 2023



