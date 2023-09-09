The Weaponized Left Is Completely Out of Control
It's the 15th Anniversary of One of Biden's Most Awkward Moments
A Massive Outpouring of American Rebellion
'My Worst Nightmare': Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Flood NYC Schools on First Day
By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War
The Government Should Stop Trying to Micromanage Search Engines
Bureaucrat Prediction Records Show They Shouldn’t Have More Antitrust Powers
Biden Says ‘Follow the Science’ But Enters a Room With a Mask Then...
How DeSantis Will Spend 9/11 Versus Biden Shows How Little the President Cares...
Joe Biden Needs Donald Trump
It Really Can Happen Here
A Shameful Betrayal of EU Law and Justice
Democrats' Hypocritical Plea For Help As Migrants Take Over Their Cities Is Laughable
Anti-2A Company Gave Nearly Half a Million Dollars to Gun-Control Happy Democrats
Tipsheet

New Mexico Bans Guns for 30 Days, Citing a 'Public Health Order'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 09, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Wilson Ring

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is taking drastic steps to restrict New Mexico resident’s Second Amendment rights. 

This week, Grisham issued an emergency “public health order” that suspends Americans’ right to carry open and concealed firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days.

The Democrat cited recent crime spikes in the state’s largest city as her excuse for banning guns, adding that she expects legal battles as residents fight her authoritarian rules. 

Most recently, an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed following a road rage incident, giving Grisham an incentive for the emergency order. 

“The nature and volume of these crimes require focused attention from the federal government,” Grisham said. 

In addition, she sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting assistance for federal agents, claiming she has been asking for federal aid since June 2022. 

Grisham claims federal assistance is needed in order to de-escalate “violence and drug and human-trafficking activity that is ravaging our great state.” 

The order calls for “civil administrative penalties availably by law, " including fines up to $5,000. Citizens will still be allowed to transport firearms to select private locations, such as a gun range, if the transport container contains a trigger lock or another mechanism to prevent it from going off by mistake. 

Recommended

By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War Mark Lewis

However, police officers and security guards can still carry guns. 

While speaking to reporters, Grisham asked them to dream of a “perfect world” where a gun ban would allow police to focus on “the real criminals.”

“No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute,” she said, adding, “There are restrictions on free speech; there are restrictions on my freedoms.” 


Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War Mark Lewis
Drama Over Cori Bush Continues as Attorney Sends Threatening Letter to Group Issuing Ethics Complaints Rebecca Downs
'My Worst Nightmare': Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Flood NYC Schools on First Day Leah Barkoukis
CNN Contributor Says What We're All Thinking Regarding Joe Biden and 2024 Matt Vespa
It's the 15th Anniversary of One of Biden's Most Awkward Moments Matt Vespa
How DeSantis Will Spend 9/11 Versus Biden Shows How Little the President Cares for America Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War Mark Lewis